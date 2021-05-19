Irish 1,000 Guineas tempting for Fev Rover camp

A winner at Listed and Group Two level as a juvenile last season, the Nick Bradley Racing-owned filly ran an excellent race in defeat for trainer Richard Fahey in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket at the start of this month – finishing a close-up third behind Aidan O’Brien’s Mother Earth.

Coronavirus restrictions make a trip across the Irish Sea a little more complicated than would usually be the case, but connections are keen to run on Sunday.

Bradley said: “Fev Rover is all good – she worked yesterday (Tuesday) and worked well.

“We are going to make a final decision on Thursday morning – but right now, I suspect we’re going to run.

“After the Guineas she had a few extra days in her box, but she worked well earlier in the week.

“With the current situation in the world, you don’t really want to be going to Ireland and France if you can help it. That said, this is the last 1000 Guineas of the season and it looks like a good spot for her.”

If Fev Rover is given the green light for an Irish trip, Bradley believes she should prove “hard to beat” in her bid to become the first British-trained winner of the race since Just The Judge in 2013.

He added: “The ground is probably not going to be ideal – it looks like it’s going to be on the soft side.

“I think it’s either run in Ireland or wait for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot – and taking everything into account, I suspect we’ll be running this weekend.

“I think a reproduction of her run at Newmarket would make her hard to beat.”