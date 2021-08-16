There will be 13 horses heading to post for the third running of the £500,000 Group Three Bahrain International Trophy on Friday at Sakhir Racecourse.

The Fawzi Nass-trained Qaader was announced as a non-runner on Thursday on veterinary grounds. Richard Fahey’s star three-year-old filly Fev Rover has been “crying out” for a return to a faster surface, according to her trainer. The daughter of Gutaifan last raced with ‘firm’ in the description when finishing third behind Mother Earth in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May. She will be ridden by Paddy Mathers, who believes Fev Rover has “thrived” since arriving in Bahrain. Fahey is having his first runner in the Group Three contest and said: “I know she won the Prix Calvados on soft ground but she’s a filly I’ve always wanted to get on quick ground. "I’ve only had two opportunities this year and she was third in a Guineas and second in a Group Two in Ireland. She’s also a filly I’ve really wanted to step up in trip, but I’ve just never had the opportunity. Every time I found a race for her, it has rained all week, so it’s bound to rain before the race tomorrow! "I do feel a mile and a quarter is where she needs to be. She’s been crying out for 10 furlongs. She needs to improve but she might."

LORD GLITTERS (@Timeform rating 118) leads FEV ROVER (111) back to the stables, the two Yorkshire-trainer runners in tomorrow’s G3 Bahrain International Trophy @rehc_bahrain pic.twitter.com/SKRmjxtz7F — Adam Houghton (@hought94) November 18, 2021

Last year’s fifth, Lord Glitters, represents the David O’Meara yard, and the eight-year-old gelding has worked every morning this week alongside his fellow Yorkshire trained Fev Rover. Lord Glitters will carry a 3lb penalty due to his Group One victory in Dubai earlier this year and he will be ridden for the first time by Jason Watson. David O’Meara has travelled out to see the race. He said: “I certainly think he still retains his ability. He had a very good winter in Dubai after running fifth in this race last year, and he was second to a progressive Godolphin horse [Real World] giving weight in the Group Three Stensall Stakes at York. His couple of races after that haven’t exactly gone to plan but he’s an old horse now and he feels his joints, so he likes the warmer weather." Germany already has an international scalp to their name having taken out the Group One Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October and they could be set for another big race success with the eye-catching Penja. Penja is having her first run for Andreas Suborics having been previously trained by Jean-Claude Rouget in France. She was bought at the Arqana Arc sale in October for €1.2 million. She will have her usual jockey on board, with Christian Demuro retaining the ride on the daughter of Camelot. Suborics believes that the faster surface will play to her strengths, saying: "She arrived in our stable six weeks ago in perfect condition. She travelled very well. I couldn’t be happier with her. She looks very good in her coat, and she loves the fast ground, which is why we decided to come here because we can’t find fast ground in Europe at this time of year. She is a high-class horse but of course it is hard against older, experienced Group horses." Pogo is another British challenger whose trainer believes the fast surface will suit. Charlie Hills is returning to this race having finished fourth with Afaak in 2019. Hills said: “Pogo needs fast ground. It looks like there will be plenty of pace on and the track should suit him. He’s been third in a Group One and his last run, placed in a Group Two, was as good as any. "A lot of the track is downhill and if ever a horse is going to go a mile and a quarter, this is probably one of the tracks they should try it on. It suits the speed horses. We ran Afaak here two years ago and he was fourth, and he was a miler." The Group Three Bahrain International Trophy has drawn four Godolphin entries from three different trainers. Charlie Appleby, fresh from his Breeders' Cup hattrick runs two of those, the current favourite Zakouski, a winner last month at Newmarket, and the seven-year-old quadruple Group 1 winner Barney Roy.

Multiple G1 winner BARNEY ROY (@Timeform rating 119) is eased down after completing his work in preparation for tomorrow’s G3 Bahrain International Trophy @rehc_bahrain pic.twitter.com/SnL3UXiWb8 — Adam Houghton (@hought94) November 18, 2021

Appleby said on Barney Roy: “We’ve been purposefully working back from the Bahrain International as it’s a race which is great to be part of. I was pleased with his comeback run in the Group Three Darley Stakes, on a track which doesn’t suit him. "We got what we wanted out of it and hopefully he now has his racing brain back and engaged. I think the style of the race will suit him in Bahrain. It’s a slick track there and the tight turns will suit him. If he goes there with his old A-game, he’s going to be a big player." On Zakouski, Appleby added: “He’s been a competitive horse who we’ve seen mainly in Dubai. He’s another horse who I feel the conditions of the race will suit and I’m looking forward to running them both.”