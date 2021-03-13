Horse Racing
Festival Greats - Ruby Walsh

Cheltenham Festival Greats Podcast: Ruby Walsh

By Sporting Life
10:14 · SAT March 13, 2021

Prepare for the Cheltenham Festival in style by listening to Paddy Power ambassador Ruby Walsh in discussion with our Cornelius Lysaght.

The main focus of the chat is the legendary Kauto Star, the only horse in history to regain the Cheltenham Gold Cup crown.

Ruby famously partnered Clive Smith's charge in his epic duels with Denman and he relives those special days.

There's much more too from the former jockey turned top TV pundit as he talks about his own mould-breaking career in the saddle.

It's a brilliant listen, as Ruby recalls why he never got to ride Denman in a Gold Cup - while he reveals what he's asked most while he's out and about in the supermarket.

