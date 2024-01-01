Tony McFadden picks out four novices whose form looks stronger in light of results over the festive period.

A Penny A Hundred (Trainer: Willie Mullins) Jetara failed to win in four starts over hurdles last season - she was admittedly set some stiff tasks - and was also down the field on her return at Down Royal in November. However, she has proved a different proposition in recent weeks and completed a quick-fire hat-trick in dominant fashion in a Grade 3 at Leopardstown's Christmas Festival, putting herself back in the frame for Grade 1 assignments. A Penny A Hundred had been unable to lay a glove on the more experienced Jetara in a listed mares' hurdle over two and a half miles at Punchestown but she shaped with encouragement in second, edging out another thriving and experienced mare in Banntown Girl for the runner-up spot, and that effort looks even better now given the thriving winner's subsequent success. A Penny A Hundred was taking a marked step up in grade at Punchestown having won only a Sligo bumper and a Limerick maiden hurdle, but she proved her worth in such company, staying on promisingly from the rear in the style of one who would appreciate another step up in trip (will stay three miles).

Asian Spice (Jimmy Frost) Asian Spice boasts one of the strongest pieces of form in the book as five of the horses she beat on her handicap hurdle debut at Exeter in November went on to win their next start, including Major Fortune who struck at Market Rasen on Boxing Day. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the strength of that form, Asian Spice proved well treated enough to defy a 6 lb higher mark on her next start back at Exeter a couple of weeks later. Asian Spice only had a head to spare over Itto Ditto, but the pair pulled 14 lengths clear and the runner-up gave a significant boost to the form when scoring back in novice company at Chepstow on Welsh National Day, brushing aside some promising sorts. It will be interesting to see how the handicapper reacts to Asian Spice's latest form boost and whether she'll receive a bump up the weights while standing in her box, but given the strength of her form she's likely to remain of interest for a while yet.

Firefox (Gordon Elliott) A steadily-run race over two miles wouldn't have been ideal for the stoutly-bred Ballyburn on his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse last month, while it's also likely that he was lacking a bit of sharpness on his first start since making it two from two in bumpers at the Punchestown Festival in April. His chief rival at Fairyhouse, Firefox, was a talented bumper performer himself and had won three times in that sphere, including on his return at Down Royal in November. That meant he went into his clash with Ballyburn with race fitness on his side, while he also had hurdling experience to call on having finished fourth on his debut under Rules at Navan last year. Even acknowledging those advantages, however, it was still impressive how Firefox went through the race at Fairyhouse, travelling powerfully, jumping soundly and always holding Ballyburn up the run-in. Ballyburn duly showed improved form when upped in trip at Leopardstown over Christmas, slamming his rivals by 25 lengths in the style of a horse set to take high rank in the division, just as he had on ratings in bumpers last season. It was a better version of Ballyburn that we saw at Leopardstown, but time may show that beating him, even when he doesn't have optimum conditions, is a notable feat, and it's likely that Firefox is a top prospect in his own right.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

It's For Me (Willie Mullins) There's little doubt that Caldwell Potter - the highest-rated horse in the novice hurdle division following his Grade 1 success at Leopardstown - has improved appreciably since finishing runner-up on his hurdling debut at Punchestown in November. However, his exploits still reflect favourably on It's For Me who readily held Caldwell Potter's challenge at bay at Punchestown and will surely have Grade 1s on his own agenda. It's For Me proved too keen to make a telling impact in the championship bumpers at Cheltenham and Punchestown last season, finishing fifth on both occasions, but the style of his win on his bumper debut at Navan suggested that he's a horse with bags of talent. Perhaps the hood he wore on his hurdling debut will help him channel his energy in the right direction and enable him to fulfil his enormous potential. A length-and-half defeat of Caldwell Potter is clearly a good base on which to build.