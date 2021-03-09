Festival Form: 2020 revisited | Five key pieces of video form from last year's Cheltenham Festival to catch up on

We asked Ben Linfoot to revisit last year’s Cheltenham to find clues for this one – check out the five pieces of Festival form he’s picked out.

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Tuesday March 10, 2020 | Click here for free video replay Last year’s Cheltenham Festival couldn’t have got off to a much more dramatic start and it’s well worth reminding yourself just how SHISHKIN won the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 12 months ago despite a huge market drift. The first thing to notice is the standing start on the back of the obligatory failed first attempt at starting the Festival. ABACADABRAS was slowly away towards the rear as a consequence and though Davy Russell did well to negate the disadvantage, when you’re beaten a head it’s fair to ask the question ‘did it cost him the race’? Subsequent events suggest perhaps not, as while Shishkin is proving himself to be a Rolls Royce of a novice chaser, Abacadabras has somewhat coughed and spluttered his way through his second season over hurdles. He has won a Grade 1 this campaign, though, in the Morgiana Hurdle, and he ran well despite being 10 lengths off Honeysuckle in the Irish Champion Hurdle last time out. That’s a lot of ground to make up on the mare, but watching how he tanked into the Supreme off a strong gallop last year gives hope that he’ll be primed and ready for a season’s best in the Tuesday feature. He’s far from out of calculations as his best odds of 12/1 suggest, for all that he’d be an uncomfortable winner given the eyes of news desks around the country will be on the Cullentra House representative in the first big one of the week. The complexion of last year’s Supreme changed when Asterion Forlonge knocked over stablemate Elixir D’ainay at the second last, something he’d threatened to do at the previous two hurdles, an incident which slightly inconvenienced both Shishkin and Abacadabras, though things could’ve been much worse on the hampered scale.

After that the front two pulled clear – well clear – with 11 lengths separating the leading duo and the third at the line, a dominance that has played out in the current season. While Shishkin has gone three from three over fences in the style of a top-class novice chaser and Abacadabras has won a Grade 1 in an inconsistent season, the rest of the Supreme field has failed to catch up with the big two. That doesn’t weaken either Shishkin’s or Abacadabras’ claims in their respective assignments next week, they were miles clear of the rest after all, and instead you can take plenty of positives from revisiting the race for both horses. For Shishkin it’s the attitude he showed to overhaul Abacadabras despite that adversity at the second last, as he had to make up a few lengths on the Gigginstown horse before the final flight, something that can only bode well given he might have a similar task late on in the Sporting Life Arkle next Tuesday.

Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) Tuesday March 10, 2020 | Click here for free video replay Where you stand on EPATANTE heading into next week’s Unibet Champion Hurdle is one of the key dilemmas of the whole week for punters. Watching her success from last year again should help. It was a clear career-best performance and she achieved it thanks to a rapid turn of foot up the hill in a race that was run at a slower gallop than the aforementioned Supreme Novices’. It wasn’t a perfect performance, she could’ve hurdled better for one thing, but her dominance is undisputed and watching that change of gear is important with this year’s challenge against Honeysuckle in mind. Henry de Bromhead’s mare goes into Tuesday on the back of her own career-best performance at Leopardstown, which explains why she is the new market leader, but if there’s one question mark against Honeysuckle it’s whether she’ll be done for speed. If she’s going to win the Champion Hurdle Rachael Blackmore has to get the fractions spot on, something the brilliant jockey is well capable of, but it is a fine line as a tap too slow will play to Epatante’s strengths and she wouldn’t want to overdo things, either.

It’s a fascinating conundrum - as is the shape Epatante will be in. She was below par at Christmas, but Buveur d’Air being saved for Aintree suggests Nicky Henderson has her just where he wants her now and I’m very much warming to her chance given she doubled in price after Honeysuckle’s latest win. The form of last year’s Champion Hurdle has received a few boosts and a few knocks subsequently, the Grade 1 victories of second home SHARJAH and sixth SILVER STREAK the positives for Epatante – as well as her own victory in the Fighting Fifth, of course. One other thing - it was noticeable that Blackmore took them along in the Champion Hurdle last year, setting the fractions on Petit Mouchoir who ended up being a sitting duck for the classier horses in behind him. She’ll have an altogether greater chance of running the sting out of the field on her mount this time around, and how hard she does or doesn’t go on Honeysuckle will likely have a huge bearing on the outcome of this year’s renewal. The presence of the highly-talented Goshen, another pace angle, adds intrigue to what has developed into one of the most eagerly-awaited races of the Festival - a far cry from where we were only a few months ago.

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Wednesday March 11, 2020 | Click here for free video replay There are greater factors at play than last year’s Ballymore when it comes to ENVOI ALLEN’s winning chance in the Marsh Novices’ Chase on Cheltenham Thursday next week. He has looked so good in building up a career record of 11 wins from 11 starts that his talent is undisputed – and while the mystique of a perfect profile might well be somewhat built into his odds, there is no denying he deserves to be a strong favourite. That’s not to say he’s not worth taking on. He’s just the horse I like to have a go at from a punting point of view as we still don’t know how good he is or isn’t yet and now, on top of that, he has to cope with a late stable switch to Henry de Bromhead’s. Will a change in routine have a negative impact on his chance? Perhaps not, but it’s something extra to consider, although for a reminder of his natural talents last year’s Ballymore is well worth looking back on. He was keen early on in that race off a steady tempo, but what struck me looking back was how well he hurdled that day. He didn’t jump like a future chaser such as Monkfish (more on him below) did later in the week, as he flicked over them in effortless style with a near-motionless Davy Russell barely moving a muscle as he negotiated his obstacles.

The most animated Russell got was rounding the home turn. Envoi Allen was suddenly four lengths off the leader, The Big Getaway, but the response was immediate and he ate up the ground approaching the final hurdle. Strong from the back of the last, Russell’s confidence was rewarded now as he put the race to bed in fantastic style, and the way his mount quickened up between the last two is one of the lasting memories of last year’s Festival. If you watch the head on as they all traipse home in behind you’ll see Dan Skelton’s SHAN BLUE plugging on into a 27-length sixth, the 100/1 shot completing his hurdling education ahead of a chasing campaign. Much improved since tackling a fence, his superb jumping has been such an attribute that he’s emerged as one of the chief rivals to Envoi Allen in the Marsh and, indeed, he could be the one closest to him in the market barring a late switch from a Willie Mullins big gun. He was no threat last year as a hurdler, but he’s a different horse now and his accurate fencing on a track that should suit his running style marks him out as a viable danger to one of the banker’s of the week.

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Friday March 13, 2020 | Click here for free video replay While Shishkin and Envoi Allen have been great flagbearers for last year’s Supreme and Ballymore respectively, there is no doubt that the novice hurdle that came out best as a collective was the 2020 Albert Bartlett. The front four – MONKFISH, LATEST EXHIBITION, FURY ROAD and THYME HILL – and their subsequent exploits mark out the race as a seriously hot piece of form and seven horses that they beat in the contest have won since, too. They include LIEUTENANT ROCCO, pulled up in the Albert Bartlett but now one of the favourites for the Ultima Handicap Chase off a mark of 147. Monkfish has been perfect since his Albert Bartlett victory, going three from three over fences and it’s very hard to knock him ahead of the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase. Rated 163 already, he looks to have a very solid chance and might well be talked about in 2022 Gold Cup terms when we reflect on next week’s Festival. There is no doubting he has a touch of class, but one scenario where he could get beat is if he pulls too hard in the early stages to an extent where his inefficiency costs him.

Hands up, this is hole picking, but I think it’s worth bearing in mind considering his odds of 8/11. When you look back at last year’s Albert Bartlett he was keen for the first circuit and his refusal to settle contributed to some early mistakes, too, so it’s just on my mind as we begin to firm up decisions when it comes to which hot favourites to take on. On the flip side it’s worth remembering he was very keen, he did make mistakes and he STILL WON from some highly-talented horses that have subsequently franked the form themselves. I get that. And he has looked both brilliant and straightforward over fences. It’s not an easy game picking holes in one with such an outstanding chance. While Monkfish was tough, brave and brilliant in last year’s Albert Bartlett THYME HILL was unlucky having being denied room a couple of times in the closing stages. Still, he didn’t seem to have the tactical pace at last year’s Festival, but that looks one of his chief weapons now he’s matured further going into the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle. I certainly think he’d cope better in a moderately-run Stayers’ Hurdle than Paisley Park, although you might not think so watching last year’s Albert Bartlett. It’s further evidence of his improvement this season for me, and I’d make him a narrow but outright favourite over his old rival.

WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) Friday March 13, 2020 | Click here for free video replay Last year’s WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup was unsatisfactory in some ways – they went slower than the year before resulting in a bunched finish and the subsequent form of those that immediately followed home AL BOUM PHOTO has been largely unsatisfactory. SANTINI, LOSTINTRANSLATION, MONALEE, DELTA WORK and REAL STEEL have done nothing since to give last year’s Gold Cup a boost with the only win from last year’s top six coming from the-lesser spotted Al Boum Photo who triumphed in his annual New Year’s Day jaunt around Tramore. But last year’s Gold Cup is an important piece of form, as it tells us Al Boum Photo is versatile. He won much more easily the year before off a stronger gallop but he had the class and the pace to see them off up the hill last year, despite several rivals snapping at his heels in a much different race. That bodes very well for him and he is the one to beat, but he is not that far ahead of his contemporaries and some younger rivals, most dangerously A Plus Tard and Champ, will be gunning for him in the big one however it is run.

The complete headscratcher is SANTINI who is 14/1 now after being half those odds earlier in the season. Beaten a neck last year and arguably unlucky not to get up, it surprised me looking back just how prominently he was ridden 12 months ago as my selective memory only kept the image of him running on to be such a close second in a desperate finish. What Santini lacks is pace, but while you would think a stronger gallop and/or softer conditions would suit him his displays this season are those of a horse that’s regressing and it now requires a pretty big leap of faith to side with him. I thought earlier in the season he’d be a huge player in a soft ground Gold Cup, but I’m not so sure now. I’m not sure he’d be able to keep up if they went a stronger gallop, either, so perhaps last year’s race was his best shot. He ran in first-time cheekpieces last year, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Henderson reached for the blinkers in a bid to sharpen him up. They would need to have an inspired effect to see him win, but a roll of the dice with new headgear looks a necessity with Santini now.