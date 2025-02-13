Festival Focus podcast punt | Golden shot in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

In this week's Festival Focus podcast the team discuss the Unibet Champion Hurdle and panellist Martin Dixon feels there is an each-way bet to be had.
With Constitution Hill the odds-on favourite, the mares Brighterdaysahead and Lossiemouth are next in the betting, but both have the option of the Mares' Hurdle, while reigning champion State Man hasn't quite hit his best form yet this campaign.
Dixon said on the Festival Focus podcast: "I think it's unlikely that we're going to get all four of those big players rocking up in a Champion Hurdle and I also think it's unlikely that we get all six of the outsiders in the Champion Hurdle.
"So you're looking at it at this stage with 10 entries ante-post, we're very likely to get a situation where we're dealing with a six or seven-runner race this year.
"That means on the day you'll be playing for two places each-way rather than the three that they're offering ante-post at the moment.
"Dave did mention last week about the maths of ante-post betting, and that's often where the biggest appeal is really to get involved at this moment in time.
"Golden Ace is as big as 50s without the non runner no bet concession in place, but as big as 40s with it. I think Sky Bet and Betfair are 33s at the moment and Sky Bet have got the NRNB concession as well and I do think those big prices about her offer value.
Click here to back Golden Ace for the Champion Hurdle with Sky Bet
"She's declared for the Kingwell on Saturday and I fancy her to turn over Burdett Road there.
"Jeremy Scott's horses have had a quiet year, that's been well documented, but they're coming out the other side of that now.
"She's still run with credit on her two starts this year, giving me the impression that she's going to be a better mare back at two miles in a well-run race, which she's going to get the opportunity to show at the weekend.
"If she goes and wins the Kingwell, which I think she's got every chance of doing, she's naturally just going to shorten up a little bit ante-post from those very big prizes that are available at the moment.
"If she doesn't win it, she might well go elsewhere herself, and if you're on the non-runner no bet concession you'd be getting your money back anyway.
"But I think that's a big price about her at the moment.
"She has got a good Cheltenham record. She did beat Brighterdaysahead at the meeting last year after all and I think she might just be about ready to hit peak condition now at this stage of the season."
'Down a different Road'
Fellow panellist David Massey said: "I agree with Martin's assessment, although I've gone down a different road... I've gone down the Burdett Road. After Christmas and after seeing him in the flesh there, I thought that was quite a decent effort and he is still going the right way and taking steps forward.
"I know on that effort at Kempton he can't beat Constitution Hill, he's got nine lengths to find, but he did clatter the last and Harry Cobden eased him off. I think had he winged the last and gone flat out, he might have been beaten four or five.
"But it's that point again - the maths kicks in - and I was fairly convinced at that point that Lossiemouth might go for the Mares' and it's still in the back of your mind, they've all got to get there and Constitution Hill has had his issues, they've got to get him there in one piece.
"So I'd like to back a horse still taking steps forward and proven at Cheltenham and is probably proven on any ground too. It makes sense for me to have Golden Ace as a back-up too. We're unlikely to get eight runners after all."
Champion Hurdle selections
Martin Dixon: Golden Ace each-way
David Massey: Burdett Road each-way
Ben Linfoot: Constitution Hill
Matt Brocklebank: Constitution Hill
