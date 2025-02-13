Festival Focus podcast punt | Golden shot in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

In this week's Festival Focus podcast the team discuss the Unibet Champion Hurdle and panellist Martin Dixon feels there is an each-way bet to be had.

With Constitution Hill the odds-on favourite, the mares Brighterdaysahead and Lossiemouth are next in the betting, but both have the option of the Mares' Hurdle, while reigning champion State Man hasn't quite hit his best form yet this campaign. Dixon said on the Festival Focus podcast: "I think it's unlikely that we're going to get all four of those big players rocking up in a Champion Hurdle and I also think it's unlikely that we get all six of the outsiders in the Champion Hurdle. "So you're looking at it at this stage with 10 entries ante-post, we're very likely to get a situation where we're dealing with a six or seven-runner race this year.

"That means on the day you'll be playing for two places each-way rather than the three that they're offering ante-post at the moment. "Dave did mention last week about the maths of ante-post betting, and that's often where the biggest appeal is really to get involved at this moment in time. "Golden Ace is as big as 50s without the non runner no bet concession in place, but as big as 40s with it. I think Sky Bet and Betfair are 33s at the moment and Sky Bet have got the NRNB concession as well and I do think those big prices about her offer value. Click here to back Golden Ace for the Champion Hurdle with Sky Bet "She's declared for the Kingwell on Saturday and I fancy her to turn over Burdett Road there. "Jeremy Scott's horses have had a quiet year, that's been well documented, but they're coming out the other side of that now.

Golden Ace wins at Cheltenham