Cheveley Park’s managing director Richard Thompson told Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast: “It’s a hind tendon. Willie was obviously starting to work him a bit harder if he was to run over the Christmas period and he obviously couldn’t take it.

“He won us a Grade One last season, so he’d be off since then and before that he’d missed a long time. He’s won two Grade Ones, won the Champion Bumper in 2020 but he’s obviously a delicate horse.

“It’s a real shame obviously. We were really looking forward to him coming out, but we always felt with Ferny he was delicate and therefore it wasn’t a home run to get him back on the course.”

Allaho is close to returning to full training but Thompson fears it’s 50-50 about him making it to Cheltenham where he would defend his crown in the Ryanair Chase.

“The last time I spoke to Willie, I think we’re still hopeful of him coming back for a run before Cheltenham and then Cheltenham itself,” He said. “He had six weeks off and that is coming to a close soon, but with all these things you’ve got to be realistic and it is probably 50-50. I’d love to see him have another tilt at the Ryanair and try to win it for a third time.”