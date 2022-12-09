Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Ferny Hollow: put up a top-class effort to beat Riviere d'Etel
Ferny Hollow: put up a top-class effort to beat Riviere d'Etel

Ferny Hollow ruled out for season by injury

By David Ord
11:44 · FRI December 09, 2022

Leading two mile chaser Ferny Hollow has been ruled out for the season after suffering a tendon injury.

Cheveley Park’s managing director Richard Thompson told Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast: “It’s a hind tendon. Willie was obviously starting to work him a bit harder if he was to run over the Christmas period and he obviously couldn’t take it.

“He won us a Grade One last season, so he’d be off since then and before that he’d missed a long time. He’s won two Grade Ones, won the Champion Bumper in 2020 but he’s obviously a delicate horse.

“It’s a real shame obviously. We were really looking forward to him coming out, but we always felt with Ferny he was delicate and therefore it wasn’t a home run to get him back on the course.”

Allaho is close to returning to full training but Thompson fears it’s 50-50 about him making it to Cheltenham where he would defend his crown in the Ryanair Chase.

“The last time I spoke to Willie, I think we’re still hopeful of him coming back for a run before Cheltenham and then Cheltenham itself,” He said. “He had six weeks off and that is coming to a close soon, but with all these things you’ve got to be realistic and it is probably 50-50. I’d love to see him have another tilt at the Ryanair and try to win it for a third time.”

Racing Sky Bet sign-up offer - delete

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING