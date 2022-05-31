Sporting Life
Trainer James Ferguson
Ferguson retains El Bodegon faith ahead of French Derby bid

By Ashley Iveson
14:44 · TUE May 31, 2022

James Ferguson is banking on a return to France bringing out the best in El Bodegon in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday.

A Group Three winner at Chantilly in September, the Kodiac colt went on to round off his juvenile campaign by providing his trainer with a first Group One success in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

Having beaten leading Derby contender Stone Age on the latter occasion, El Bodegon was well fancied for his return in the Dante at York, but trailed home seventh of the eight runners.

With conditions likely to be more in his favour for this weekend’s French Derby, Ferguson is hopeful his stable star can bounce back to form, with Ioritz Mendizabal – who steered him to both of his French triumphs as a juvenile – set to return to the saddle.

"It's hard to find too many chinks in his armour" | 2022 Cazoo Derby preview and best bets

Reflecting on his York run, Ferguson said: “I think we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and run him in France where everything should be in his favour, hopefully.

“He’s obviously done his best racing in France and they’re due a bit of rain at Chantilly, so hopefully there’ll be a bit of ease in the ground and I think it’s the logical step going forward really.”

El Bodegon is 20/1 for the Prix du Jockey Club, with Charlie Appleby’s Modern Games the 5/2 favourite to complete a Classic double following his French 2000 Guineas success.

“It’s a very competitive race and Modern Games is going to be very hard to beat, but we’re going there with every chance and looking forward to it,” Ferguson added.

“He’s in good form, the plan is for Ioritz to ride and we’ll learn a lot more about him.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

