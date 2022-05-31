James Ferguson is banking on a return to France bringing out the best in El Bodegon in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday.

A Group Three winner at Chantilly in September, the Kodiac colt went on to round off his juvenile campaign by providing his trainer with a first Group One success in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud. Having beaten leading Derby contender Stone Age on the latter occasion, El Bodegon was well fancied for his return in the Dante at York, but trailed home seventh of the eight runners. With conditions likely to be more in his favour for this weekend’s French Derby, Ferguson is hopeful his stable star can bounce back to form, with Ioritz Mendizabal – who steered him to both of his French triumphs as a juvenile – set to return to the saddle.

