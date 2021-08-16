Trainer Fergal O’Brien hopes Teqany can put his match fitness from the Flat to good use and complete a long-term plan by preventing Silver Streak from claiming a third successive victory in the Racing TV Hurdle at Kempton on Sunday.

The seven-year-old chased home the Alan King-trained Sceau Royal, who also features among the six entries for the Listed prize, in the Grade Two Elite Hurdle at Wincanton in November and since then has enjoyed a profitable spell on the Flat. After finishing second at Kempton Park on his first Flat start of the year in June, the Dark Angel gelding secured wins at Chepstow and Pontefract before taking third place behind subsequent Cesarewitch fourth Goobinator at Haydock Park last time out. Teqany has work to do on ratings to defeat Evan Williams’ stable star Silver Streak, who went on to claim Grade One glory over course and distance in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day last season. However, O’Brien believes he merits his place in Sunday’s race.

The Ravenswell Farm trainer said: “The plan is to go to Kempton on Sunday as it is a lovely race for him. He has done us proud on the Flat this summer, winning twice and being placed twice. “He goes there in great form and we are really looking forward to getting him back over hurdles again. “Evan’s horse (Silver Streak) is a standing dish around there but this has been the plan for a long time for Teqany. Silver Streak is a very good horse but Teqany is a good horse and fingers crossed he will go there and run his race. “He has done plenty of racing through the summer so hopefully he can put that match fitness to good use.” Completing the six entries are Aleatoric (Martin Smith) Diego Du Charmil (Paul Nicholls) and Hang In There (Emma Lavelle).