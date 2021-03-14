Cheltenham Stable Tour: Fergal O'Brien

Ask A Honey Bee – Albert Bartlett

I think the Albert Bartlett will be run to suit him. Last time out was one of those races, I think the first four in the betting all pulled up a long way out. Paddy was just never happy on the ground, there were lots of excuses, I think it is one we put a line through and march on to Cheltenham.

Ask Dillon – Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

He took a nasty old fall at Cheltenham over fences, it was just one of those things, a very novicey mistake. He came back very sore from that and by the time we got him back the season was getting on. We needed to give him another run to give him a bit of confidence, so we went back over hurdles.

As it panned out the next race was a Pertemps qualifier, he finished second in that at Carlisle. I was probably a little bit disappointed with the result at Exeter last time out, he just didn’t travel like his normal self, Liam (Harrison) was always niggling and cajoling him into the race. There was a point with a circuit to go I didn’t think he was going to finish but to his credit, and to Liam’s credit, he managed to stay on to finish fourth. I think there were two very well handicapped horses in there which didn’t make it easy for us. Hopefully he will bounce back from that. He will go on any ground, he ran well last year in the stayers to a point, we probably used up a little bit too much early doors and didn’t quite finish his race off but he is in great form.

Alaphilippe – Albert Bartlett

He is four from five so far this season, bit of a debate whether it should be five from five, you know the relationship that Paddy (Brennan) and I have together. He has been fantastic, we bought him over from Ireland, he has just been unbelievable, we are pinching ourselves with him really. He is so straightforward, what you see with Big Phill is what you get, he is such a kind gentle horse.

He will go on any ground, he really stayed the trip out well last time at Haydock. The Nicholls’ horse fell two out, which left us in front, and the winning margin was probably more than it should have been but I still think he would of won handily because he was going very well at the time. There are no negatives with this lad, he travels, he jumps and we are really looking forward to giving him a go at the Cheltenham Festival.

Dolcita – Mares' Hurdle

She ran very well at Warwick. We didn’t have a whole lot of time from when she had her wind operation to running her. I thought it was important to get a run into her and I think she will come on a lot for that run.

She cruised into the race very easily at Warwick, Paddy dropped her in because we weren’t 100% sure about the trip, the important thing was to get a race into her. Paddy just nursed into the race, got there very easily turning for home and she just got tired going to the last. We took her away to work with Imperial Alcazar and she worked very well so we are very happy with her.

Imperial Alcazar - Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

He is in great form, we took him away the other day for a gallop to Lambourn and he seems great. We couldn’t be any happier with this lad, he is a big raw horse at the minute, this extra season hurdling wouldn’t have done him any harm before going chasing next year.

His first run we probably left him a little bit short. We probably didn’t ride him quite right either, which is my fault because I said to Paddy I would like him to be a bit handier and he was a bit free early on. We were delighted with his Warwick run, he came from the back, had to come all the way round them and he did it really well.

You have only got to go back through his form, we have campaigned him very highly, even in his bumpers he was always running in very good bumpers. I am looking forward to seeing him at Cheltenham. He has had one run there, he finished second last year to a nice horse of Dan Skelton’s and hopefully he can give us our maiden festival winner.

Paint The Dream – Marsh Novices' Chase

He ran very well in the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase, he probably got a bit bogged down in the home straight at Sandown but he jumped and travelled very well that day. Going to the pond fence I actually thought we were going to win, he just got a bit bogged down after the pond fence.

He was very good at Newbury. He won well there and the handicapper rightly put him up to 147. He was second in the Dipper Chase at Cheltenham last year, he has got good course form. He ran at the festival last year but it didn’t really happen for him. Connor Brace gets on very well with him and will leave him to his own devices, we will go and take our chances.