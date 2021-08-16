Fergal O’Brien gives an update on some of his stable stars heading to Chepstow for the Unibet Jumps Season Opener on Friday and Saturday.

Ask Dillon - Tom Malone Bloodstock Novices' Chase (Friday) "We started off chasing with him last year and it didn’t go very well. We are going to go back to Chepstow for the two miles and seven furlongs novice chase on the first day and I am really looking forward to him running. He finished last year with a win over hurdles at Cheltenham, hopefully he can put his best foot forward." Elham Valley - Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow 4-Y-O Hurdle (Friday) "He was phenomenal for us last year. He won first time out, a good juvenile race at Sandown, plenty of winners came out of the race and he then finished third in the Fred Winter (at the Cheltenham Festival). He ran an absolute blinder, I couldn’t have been happier with him. "We gave him a couple of runs on the Flat, he ran at Chester and Nottingham but by then I think his season was probably over. I am really looking forward to him running in the four-year-old hurdle."

Huntsmans Jog - Dragon TV & Film Studios Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase (Friday) "He goes for the conditional jockey’s handicap chase. He won a couple for us last year. Liam Harrison, who will ride him, won a couple of point-to-points on him for Don Cantillon who trains down in Newmarket and Liam recommended we buy him. He has been a good purchase and I am looking forward to him at Chepstow." Valentino Dancer – Geoffrey Broomhall Memorial Handicap Hurdle (Saturday) "He won the other day at Market Rasen. He was very, very unlucky in the big hurdle race at Market Rasen earlier in the summer. It probably set him up nicely for my daughter, Fern, to go and win on him at Newbury on the Flat. It didn’t happen for him at Epsom in the Jump Jockey’s Derby, I think Paddy will agree, it didn’t happen for Paddy that day either. That definitely set him up for winning the other day, he won a good pot at Market Rasen, and we are really happy with him. He wants good ground so time is running out for him before the winter ground." Champagne Well – Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) (Saturday) "I felt he was a little disappointing last year over fences. He was placed a few times and the one day I thought he definitely should have won at Carlisle, he got to the front two out, jumped the second last and just stopped. Subsequently we found out he had a little niggle, he had a hairline fracture in his pelvis and I think that is probably what was holding him back. "We are starting back over hurdles at Chepstow because hopefully there is still a bit of mileage in his handicap mark."