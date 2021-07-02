Sandown Friday review: Fearby roars to victory in Dragon Stakes

Ed Bethell’s debut season was given another highlight when Fearby ran out a convincing winner of the Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown.
Fourth on his debut at Newcastle, in which Royal Ascot winner Perfect Power was just one place in front of him, he was a comfortable scorer at Wetherby last time out.
This represented a big step up in class to Listed level, but PJ McDonald was bold on the Havana Gold youngster.
Having hit the front at the furlong marker when heading Mojomaker, it was then taking the way he pulled five lengths clear.
Fellow northern raider Kaboo was sent off the 15/8 favourite on the back of a promising debut at Ascot, but found things happening too quickly and finished third behind the 13/2 winner.
For Bethell, who only took over from his father, James, at the turn of the year at Thorngill House in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, it was a first stakes win having also won the Spring Mile at Doncaster with Artistic Rifles.
“He’s a bonny little horse, but he is going to grow a bit and I’m delighted – he couldn’t do any more than that,” said Bethell.
“I came here hopeful he’d run a nice race, but that’s a surprise how we’ll he’s done it.
“His work was very good in the spring and he came alive before going to Newcastle, which turned out to be a very good race, and then duly obliged at Wetherby
“He’s improved since then, he’s actually been working with Moss Gill’s lead horse, that’s how fast I thought he was. I’m surprised how far he won, but not that he’s won.
“I’ll take him home, think about the Molecomb but there’s a race closer to home over six furlongs which might suit better called the Gimcrack. We’ll see, he’s just started to grow so we’ll see what the owners want to do.”
He added: “I can’t quite believe how the season is going, the team at home do a wonderful job and I’d be nowhere without them.”
Red Verdon registered a 10th career success when coming from last to first in the Coral Marathon at Sandown.
Second in the Grand Prix de Paris at his peak, Ed Dunlop’s eight-year-old is not quite the force of old – but he has been a consistent performer in races like this down the years.
While he had been without a win since a ParisLongchamp Group Two last July, he signalled a return to form when second at York last time out.
Anchored at the rear of the four-runner field by Ryan Moore, the 8/1 outsider came there strongly two out and went on to register victory by a length and a half.
“I’m delighted. He’s probably won a stakes race every year and with the greatest respect to the others I thought his price was quite insulting,” said Dunlop.
“The ground is on the slow side and he’s proven that he can handle this hill and conditions like this.
“I did think we were in trouble at one stage, but they went quite hard and stopped a little in front.
“We were in the Northumberland Plate, but chose not to go for that and come here. There is the option of the Silver Cup at York next week, but he’ll have to be in exceptional form to run back so quick.
“His optimum trips are two miles and a mile-six. He’s in the Ebor, so we’ll consider that.”
Sonny Liston upstaged hot favourite Dukedom with a wide-margin victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Stakes.
The latter was a 5/6 shot to make a winning debut in the colours of the Queen under Frankie Dettori.
However, John and Thady Gosden’s charge was briefly caught in a pocket and hung slightly under pressure once he did get in the clear – ultimately having to make do with the runner-up spot.
The Charlie Hills-trained Sonny Liston was 18/1 in the hands of Marco Ghiani, but it was impossible to be anything but impressed by the way he stretched five and a half lengths clear under hand driving.
Hills said: “That was encouraging. I haven’t really trained him completely for today, so it’s a nice surprise.
“He was very green before the race, but as soon as the jockey got on he seemed to concentrate a bit more. He looks exciting. I don’t know what next, you have to think maybe Goodwood after winning a Sandown maiden like that.”