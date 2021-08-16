Fearby firing on all cylinders for Mill Reef test

A Listed winner at Sandown earlier in the season, Fearby has subsequently finished second in the Molecomb and fourth in the Gimcrack.

“After the Gimcrack, this looked the next logical target really,” said Bethell.

“We could have gone to France but we thought we’d stick around in England.

“It’s going to be a competitive race, as you’d imagine for a Group Two. But he’s going there in good form after a little freshen-up after York, and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I would imagine he’d be one of the more fancied runners, and he’s in very good order.”

Dhabab, last seen finishing third to National Stakes winner Native Trail, also features among 17 possibles on Saturday.

John and Thady Gosden’s youngster was a debut winner at Leicester before claiming sixth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Clive Cox has three contenders at this stage in Crazyland, Dark Swansong and Wings Of War, while Michael O’Callaghan could once again bring Twilight Jet over from Ireland after solid runs in the Gimcrack and Champagne Stakes.

Gis A Sub, Gubbass and Khunan bring top form to the table – while Hugo Palmer has supplemented Hierarchy, after he was third in the Sirenia Stakes.

The Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup, previously known as the Arc Trial, sees William Haggas’ Addeybb top 12 entries.

On this weekend last year he won the Doonside Cup at Ayr, and he has also been entered in that same race once more, with Haggas no doubt aiming him at the most suitable going.

Haggas has two more contenders in Al Aasy, gelded since last seen, and Ilaraab, a huge disappointment when favourite for the Ebor.

Derby also-ran John Leeper has the same two options as Addeybb – and Andrew Balding has entered Bangkok, Foxes Tales and Fox Tal.

Solid Stone and Star Safari are also possibles – while in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes, Haggas’ Portland winner Hurricane Ivor could be out again quickly.

Charlie Hills’ Khaadem, another winner at the St Leger meeting, Balding’s King’s Lynn and Tis Marvellous, the Beverley Bullet winner, are among 11 entries.