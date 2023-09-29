Favourite Relief Rally ruled out of Juddmonte Cheveley Park

William Haggas' charge was going to start a warm favourite to win a first Group One prize on Saturday following her stylish success in the Sky Bet Lowther at York last month.

However co-owner Simon Munir said on Friday evening: “It's hugely disappointing that Relief Rally scoped badly and as a result is a non-runner for the Cheveley Park."

In her absence unbeaten French raider Jasna's Secret heads the revised market at 2/1.