Favourite Hurricane Lane heads 18 still in St Leger reckoning at Doncaster

The Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris winner is one of 18 remaining, following the latest forfeit stage for the centre piece of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster.

Stablemate Adayar, conqueror of Hurricane Lane in the Epsom Derby, will not be in opposition – one of 14 taken out of the reckoning on Tuesday, for the final Classic of the season on September 11.

While trainer Charlie Appleby is expected to prepare Adayar instead for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe three weeks later, Hurricane Lane may once again face Richard Hannon’s Mojo Star – who finished one place ahead of him when second in the Derby but was then only fifth in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

Also prominent among the remaining hopefuls are Johnny Murtagh’s fast improving and prolific winner Ottoman Emperor – hero of the Group Three Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood – and Martyn Meade’s Irish Derby runner-up Lone Eagle.

Aidan O’Brien, a six-times winner of the St Leger, still has eight in contention this year – including Sir Lamorak and Sir Lucan. The latter was second to Ottoman Emperor at Goodwood and then fourth in the Great Voltigeur – in which stablemate The Mediterranean was runner-up, and may again re-oppose.