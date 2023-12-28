Fastorslow sidesteps Savills Chase due to Leopardstown ground

Martin Brassil’s Fastorslow was due to clash with fellow staying heavyweights Galopin Des Champs and Gerri Colombe in a blockbuster renewal of the extended three-mile contest. However, after 11 millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours, the ground at Leopardstown is now described as soft, soft to heavy in places – prompting the trainer to rethink running plans.

Fastorslow would have been meeting Galopin Des Champs for a third successive start, having beaten him in both the Punchestown Gold Cup at the end of last season and in last month’s John Durkan Chase on the pair’s respective seasonal bows.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Envoi Allen has also been taken out due to the ground, while Willie Mullins has declared Janidil a non runner due to a temperature, leaving a reduced field of eight.

Gerri Colombe has been the strongest in the betting throughout the morning and is now clear favourite at 13/8 with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair, with overnight fav Galopin Des Champs out to 2/1 in places. The latter's stablemates I Am Maximus and Appreciate It are proving popular each-way at 15/2 and 10/1 respectively.