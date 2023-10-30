Fastorslow set for Galopin Des Champ rematch in John Durkan

The John Durkan Memorial Chase is shaping up to be a race to savour with Martin Brassil adding Punchestown Gold Cup winner Fastorslow to the list of names that could reappear in the all-star contest.

Willie Mullins has already stated his intention to start Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs in the race he claimed in emphatic style 12 months ago, but lying in wait will be the only horse to lower his colours during a fine 2022-23 campaign. Fastorslow had both the Closutton star and Paul Nicholls’ Bravemansgame behind him when striking at Grade One level for the first time in the spring and it is fitting that the seven-year-old – who is as short as 8-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup next March – returns to the scene of his finest hour for his reappearance. “He’s about four weeks (away) and we hope to run him on November 26 at Punchestown,” said Brassil. “He’s done very well (over the summer), he’s good and healthy and well and all seems good with him. It’s nice to have a horse of his calibre.”

