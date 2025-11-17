Farcical scenes at Plumpton as horses wrongly pulled-up

Highway Hero was last of the four finishers after Washington Singer unseated Gina Andrews a long way from home.

Patrick Mullins, riding It's A Breeze for trainer Paul Nicholls, was among the jockeys to continue but he could only finish third to the Adam Ryan-ridden Clear Storm (9/2), who picked off long-time leader Hidor De Bersy before scoring by a comfortable 11 lengths.

However, there were jockeys immediately looking at one another and four horses were pulled-up before the end of the straight, with five proceeding to carry on despite continued glances and what looked like conversations going on mid-race.

The bypassed hurdles in the home straight due to low sun were effectively the root cause of the problem, chequered flags being waved and whistles blown to advise jockeys in the two and a half-mile race to miss the obstacles.

Ryan said on Sky Sports Racing: "To be honest, I didn't know when I've seen the chequered flag and heard the whistles. I wasn't sure what the rules were. It's just when people started asking and I think someone shouted 'are we on a false start, are we off?' and others started to pull up I didn't know whether I should pull up or not.

"When we jumped off I thought everything was fine but it's just when I heard people saying, in the heat of the moment it put doubt in my mind.

"It wasn't until I've seen the big screen, it appeared to be on. It was great to get the win here today, thankfully we did go around and didn't pull up, so hopefully that's OK now."

BHA Chief Steward Steve Drowne said after it was confirmed that the result stood and the jockeys who pulled up early were each given seven-day suspensions: "Obviously because of the low sun we were bypassing the three hurdles in the home straight so the whistles were being blown and the flags were being waved.

"The four jockeys pulled up mistakenly thinking it was a false start. Mr King (James, rider of Dreamweaver), while the race was slowing, his saddle went up the neck so he was found not guilty. He had to pull up as his mount was unrideable.

"They've all got seven days, there's a specific rule for mistaking the chequered flag."