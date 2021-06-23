Carlisle Wednesday review: Chichester wins Carlisle Bell

Fanning back in winners' enclosure Joe Fanning secured his first winner since steering Subjectivist to Gold Cup glory at Royal Ascot as Chichester came out on top in a thrilling three-way finish to the Stablemate By AGMA Carlisle Bell. The 50-year-old enjoyed the biggest success of his career last week after Mark Johnston’s star stayer dominated his rivals in Ascot’s two-and-a-half-mile feature. It was far harder work for the Keith Dalgleish-trained Chichester in the main event on one of the biggest days of the year in Cumbria, but the 11/2 chance dug deep for Fanning to see off Global Spirit and Lion Tower by a neck and a head respectively.

Dalgleish was completing a double on the card following the earlier success of Lady Lade (100-30) in the Book Your Christmas Party At Carlisle Racecourse Restricted Maiden in the hands of Callum Rodriguez. Fanning said: “A good gallop suited this lad as I think he wants a bit further. We got a nice tow into the race and it worked out right. I think he’ll be a nice horse to go to war with in these big handicaps – I’m sure there’s another one or two in him. He could step up to a mile and a quarter. He’s grand and straightforward.” The rider went on to reflect on Subjectivist’s Ascot triumph and is already looking forward to a rematch with Stradivarius, who finished fourth in his bid for a fourth Gold Cup, in the Goodwood Cup on July 27. “It was nice to go down there and have a winner at that meeting and in that race,” Fanning added. “I wouldn’t swap him going to Ascot and I wouldn’t swap him going to Goodwood. He’s won around there before and he’s very easy – if there’s pace you can take a lead and if there’s no pace you can make the running. Ground doesn’t matter to him either – there’s no excuses.” Tutty strikes with Tangled Tangled finished with a flourish to win the Carlisle Bell Consolation Race for the mother and daughter team of Karen and Gemma Tutty. Successful at the course last month, the 17/2 winner powered home to follow up by half a length. Karen Tutty said: “He seems to really love it here, doesn’t he? He was entered to run at Beverley after his last win here and it was abandoned, so we left him then to be fresh for today. He did it really well – he’s loving life at the moment. We obviously wanted to get in the Bell, but we just missed out. It’s nice to win a bigger race.”

