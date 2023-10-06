Fallen Angel to skip Fillies’ Mile and wait for next year

Leading 1000 Guineas contender Fallen Angel is set to sidestep next weekend’s bet365 Fillies’ Mile and be put away until next season.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot has won three of her four starts to date, her only defeat coming at the hands of Shuwari in the Star Stakes at Sandown in July. Karl Burke’s filly bounced back to winning ways with a dominant success in the Sweet Solera at Newmarket before striking Group One gold in last month’s Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh. A potential rematch with Shuwari on the Rowley Mile looked to be on the cards, but connections of Fallen Angel feel their filly has done enough for this season and they will now spend the winter dreaming of Classic glory next spring.