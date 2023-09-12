Fallen Angel could run in Fillies' Mile after Curragh win

Having impressed in the Sweet Solera at Newmarket, the daughter of Too Darn Hot shot to the head of ante-post lists for next year’s 1000 Guineas with a comprehensive success in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, the second leg of an Irish Champions Festival double for trainer Karl Burke.

Fallen Angel could now bid for another top-level success on the Rowley Mile next month, although Burke is not ruling out the possibility of putting his star filly away until the spring.

“We went over there very hopeful and I thought she beat what looked a very strong field on paper and beat them comprehensively,” said the Spigot Lodge handler. “The Fillies’ Mile is the obvious next step, if she goes anywhere before the end of the season that’s where she’ll go. We’re very excited about next year, obviously. That’s what Steve (Parkin, owner) dreams of is to win a Guineas and she’s one of the favourites for it now. It’s a long haul from now until the Guineas, but if all goes well hopefully she’s the type that could take us there.”