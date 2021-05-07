Falcon Eight set for Chester Cup but Almighwar an absentee

John and Thady Gosden’s charge headed the market for the two-and-a-quarter-mile showpiece after finishing second on each of his two runs this year, but he did not feature among a maximum field of 17 for the handicap feature.

Falcon Eight, who will be partnered by Frankie Dettori, will carry 9st 10lb with dual-purpose performers Who Dares Wins and The Grand Visir also towards the handicap summit along with Themaxwecan, one of five runners for Mark Johnston.

The Kingsley House team also fields Lucky Deal, Hochfeld, Trumpet Man and Rochester House.

Who Dares Wins is one of two for Alan King along with Coeur De Lion, while The Grand Visir will be joined by fellow Ian Williams inmates Cardano and Reshoun.

Hughie Morrison’s classy hurdler Not So Sleepy takes his chance, with Rare Groove, Nate The Great, Future Investment, Glencadam Glory and Blakeney Point the other contenders.

A field of 14 goes to post in the consolation tote+ Chester Plate Handicap, with Mancini and Elysian Flame topping the list.

Five runners have been declared for the Melodi Media Huxley Stakes, including the Aidan O’Brien-trained Armory.

The four-year-old was last seen finishing a creditable second to former stablemate Sir Dragonet in the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley in October.

Easter Classic first and second, Bangkok and Palavecino, represent Andrew Balding and Brian Meehan respectively, with Sangarius and Bharani Star completing the line-up.