Fakir D’oudairies heading to Cheltenham on Saturday

The eight-year-old has been something of a stable star for O’Brien over the years, picking up Grade One prizes at both Aintree and Ascot and regularly seen competing against the very best.

He now drops into handicap company for his seasonal return, with his Owning Hill handler confirming he is on course to appear at Prestbury Park on Saturday.

“The plan is for him to run at Cheltenham,” said O’Brien.

“It will be nice to get him back started this season and it looks a good place for his reappearance. Hopefully he goes well dropping in class.”