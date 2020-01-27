Guide to the six-day entries for Sandown on Saturday

The Irish pair, trained by Joseph O'Brien and Willie Mullins respectively, were expected to be in action at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend but have been handed entries in the Grade One feature at the Esher track.

It's a strong field for the Sandown contest on Saturday with Nicky Henderson triple-handed courtesy of Pym, Precious Cargo and Champagne Platinum.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls relies on Grand Sancy who has finished third in both the Henry VIII Novices' Chase and Wayward Lad in his two starts over fences so far.

The potential home contingent includes Olly Murphy's Itchy Feet, who faces a step up in class after dominating two inferior rivals on his chasing bow at Leicester. The six-year-old delighted his trainer in a schooling session after racing at Huntingdon on Friday.

Murphy said: "He jumped well in himself up the home straight (at Huntingdon). I just wanted Gavin Sheehan to sit on him because he didn't get to ride him on his first start over fences, so that schooling session was ideal.

"All being well, he'll go for the Scilly Isles. He's a horse I'm looking forward to running, and the step up in trip will hopefully bring about more improvement from him. He has only had the one run over fences and he is now going into a Grade One, but at least he has jumped another few fences on a racecourse.

"He is a lovely horse that has done me proud. He ran well to finish third in the Supreme Novices' (Hurdle) on soft ground - but all his other form is on better ground, and I do think he is better on that ground."

Midnight Shadow won the Dipper at Cheltenham on New Year's Day following the fall of Champ and could look to snare another prestigious prize while ) Vision De Flos (Colin Tizzard), Who Dares Wins (Alan King), Paint The Dream (Fergal O'Brien) and Good Boy Bobby (Nigel Twiston-Davies) complete a fascinating field.

Henderson could be set for a busy day having handed Call Me Lord an entry in the Betway Contenders Hurdle while Shishkin is one of five potential Seven Barrows representatives in the opening two-mile novices' hurdle. He's a leading fancy for the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham following a stylish win at Newbury last time.

He has been the dominant force in the the Contenders - saddling seven previous winners overall, including six of the last nine. With three-time winner Buveur D'Air sidelined by injury this time around, the Seven Barrows handler is happy to rely on International Hurdle hero Call Me Lord to provide him with a fourth straight victory.

"The plan is to go to the Contenders Hurdle on Saturday. We know he likes the track there, and he is in good form," said Henderson. "He might not be my first choice for the Champion Hurdle - but on the other hand, what has he done wrong? He has won the International and he has won this and that.

"Buveur D'Air has used the race as his prep for the Champion Hurdle - and as he is out of action, we might as well try and capture the race with this horse."

Marracudja could revert to hurdles and clash with Call Me Lord having been hit hard by the handicapper for finishing third behind Defi Du Seuil in the Clarence House Chase earlier this month.

Eldorado Allen and Quel Destin are other leading players there.