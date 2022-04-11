Fakenham Racecourse is switching to join Racing TV later this year.
Parent company Racecourse Media Group will work closely with the Norfolk racecourse on the commercialisation and development of its Licensed Betting Shop (LBO), Streaming (Watch & Bet), Pay TV (Racing TV) and international rights (Racing TV International) from May 1, 2022 until December 31, 2028.
Fakenham Racecourse will become a shareholder in the RMG business, which is 100% owned by racecourses, and pays 100% of its profits to its racecourse shareholders, meaning there is no leakage outside of the sport.
Fakenham, which is proud to honour The Prince of Wales as its patron, stages 12 fixtures throughout the year and is renowned for its competitive racing and excellent prize money.
Martin Stevenson, CEO of Racecourse Media Group, said: “RMG and its 34 racecourse shareholders are delighted to welcome Fakenham Racecourse to the RMG family. The racing from Fakenham will further strengthen our output, and we very much look forward to working closely with David Hunter and his team on all aspects of their media and data workstreams.”
Fakenham Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course, David Hunter, said: “We are excited to be joining RMG and to be in partnership with many other like-minded small independent racecourses, alongside the larger independents and Jockey Club Racecourses.
“We have an excellent relationship with The Racing Partnership, At The Races and Sky Sports Racing which goes back many years and we are very grateful to the many successful years we have partnered with them. However, my board of directors feel now is the right time for Fakenham to make a change and we believe joining the RMG family will ensure Fakenham will continue to provide good quality grass roots National Hunt racing with good prize money.”