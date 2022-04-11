Parent company Racecourse Media Group will work closely with the Norfolk racecourse on the commercialisation and development of its Licensed Betting Shop (LBO), Streaming (Watch & Bet), Pay TV (Racing TV) and international rights (Racing TV International) from May 1, 2022 until December 31, 2028.

Fakenham Racecourse will become a shareholder in the RMG business, which is 100% owned by racecourses, and pays 100% of its profits to its racecourse shareholders, meaning there is no leakage outside of the sport.

Fakenham, which is proud to honour The Prince of Wales as its patron, stages 12 fixtures throughout the year and is renowned for its competitive racing and excellent prize money.