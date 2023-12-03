Fairyhouse tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Winter Festival

Tony Keenan continues his new Sunday column with a look at day two of the Winter Festival at Fairyhouse.

Irish racing tips: Sunday, December 3 1 point win Must Be Obeyed in 11.55 Fairyhouse at 9/1 (General) 1 point win Letsbeclearaboutit in 2.00 Fairyhouse at 6/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There was scarcely a deeper individual card all last season than the one run on this day in 2022 at Fairyhouse. Not only did the meeting produce six Cheltenham Festival winners but there were numerous other subsequent big-race winners too like Zarak The Brave, Irish Point, Banbridge and Mighty Potter to mention just some of them. It remains to be seen if today’s meeting will come close to that quality – probably not, given that Willie Mullins appears weaker in the two Grade 1 novice races – but it should certainly prove an interesting watch and hopefully the morning fog will clear to allow proper viewing. Sharjah is the Mullins runner in the Bar One Drinmore Novice Chase and he has taken well to fences for a late starter, but preference is for LETSBECLEARABOUTIT who showed massive improvement for his initial chase start to win impressively in a fast time at Cork last month.

His initial win over fences at Gowran was workmanlike though the five-length runner up did fill the same spot next time when running off 132 in the Munster National, but he stepped on that next time, always travelling and jumping well to win by 10 lengths despite barely coming off the bridle. The form of that race has worked out well – the fourth and fifth winning handicaps off marks in the 130s – and he looks the one to beat running back under similar conditions of a two-and-a-half miles over a flat track on soft ground.

Before that, a Must bet In the opening Bar One Racing ‘Bet 10 Euros Get 50s Sign Up Offer’ Irish EBF Mares Handicap Chase, MUST BE OBEYED could be the one to be with. She produced perhaps the best performance of her career here in January under very similar conditions and is interesting with the possibility of an easy lead.