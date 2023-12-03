Fairyhouse tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Winter Festival

Tony Keenan continues his new Sunday column with a look at day two of the Winter Festival at Fairyhouse.
1 point win Must Be Obeyed in 11.55 Fairyhouse at 9/1 (General)
1 point win Letsbeclearaboutit in 2.00 Fairyhouse at 6/4 (General)
There was scarcely a deeper individual card all last season than the one run on this day in 2022 at Fairyhouse.
Not only did the meeting produce six Cheltenham Festival winners but there were numerous other subsequent big-race winners too like Zarak The Brave, Irish Point, Banbridge and Mighty Potter to mention just some of them.
It remains to be seen if today’s meeting will come close to that quality – probably not, given that Willie Mullins appears weaker in the two Grade 1 novice races – but it should certainly prove an interesting watch and hopefully the morning fog will clear to allow proper viewing.
Sharjah is the Mullins runner in the Bar One Drinmore Novice Chase and he has taken well to fences for a late starter, but preference is for LETSBECLEARABOUTIT who showed massive improvement for his initial chase start to win impressively in a fast time at Cork last month.
His initial win over fences at Gowran was workmanlike though the five-length runner up did fill the same spot next time when running off 132 in the Munster National, but he stepped on that next time, always travelling and jumping well to win by 10 lengths despite barely coming off the bridle.
The form of that race has worked out well – the fourth and fifth winning handicaps off marks in the 130s – and he looks the one to beat running back under similar conditions of a two-and-a-half miles over a flat track on soft ground.
In the opening Bar One Racing ‘Bet 10 Euros Get 50s Sign Up Offer’ Irish EBF Mares Handicap Chase, MUST BE OBEYED could be the one to be with.
She produced perhaps the best performance of her career here in January under very similar conditions and is interesting with the possibility of an easy lead.
Tom Gibney’s mare seems very effective going right-handed on soft ground around intermediate trips, her form figures under those conditions reading: 812411, the 8 coming on her first career when sent off 25/1 for a maiden hurdle.
She beat number of highly rated hurdlers in a beginners chase at Punchestown last New Year’s Eve, among them Mahler Mission, before winning easily at this track a fortnight later, always jumping well in front and pulling clear late.
Her subsequent runs last season came under less-than-ideal conditions though she often ran well in the circumstances, making the frame in a pair of Navan three-mile chases with the trip seeming to stretch her then going well for a long way in the Irish Grand National before getting hampered by a faller which ended her chance.
She ran back quickly at Punchestown where she again made the frame, but the ground was gone too fast for her at that point, and it was her seventh run in little more than four months.
Though she is off a 218-day absence today, this race is a logical target at her trainer’s local track, and there is a good chance she gets left alone in front, Timeform's pace forecast suggesting it will be uncontested.
