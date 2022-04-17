Brandy Love got the better of Cheltenham Festival heroine Love Envoi in the Grade One Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse.

Willie Mullins' horse was forced to skip a trip to Prestbury Park after being ruled out due to a setback but the quirky daughter of Jet Away picked up ample compensation in the hands of Paul Townend. The 9/2 shot, sporting a first-time hood, quickened stylishly approaching the final flight and although jumping out to her left a little at the obstacle before angling towards the stands' side rail, she kept on strongly to win by eight lengths. Harry Fry's raider Love Envoi (15/8 favourite) had to settle for second ahead of the winner's gallant stable companion Hors Piste (20/1), who made most of the running and held onto third from another of the Mullins contingent, Dinoblue. Paddy Power make Brandy Love 7/1 from 14/1 for next season's David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Townend said: “I didn’t want to be as far back as I was when the tapes went up, but I couldn’t give her a kick in the belly. I knew I had the ones that mattered in front of me so was always happy. “I walked the track earlier so was always conscious that the rail was there if she drifted across. She isn’t easy, even at home, but we are learning about her all the time and she has serious ability." Mullins said: “Paul did a fantastic job to keep her straight and produce her as he did. The last day she gave away the race here. “It was a great race, the Cheltenham winner was here and she beat her fair and square. “This mare has a lot of ability and I think if we can get her back going left-handed it would be better. I’d imagine that will be it for this season. “We’ll see what her owner wants to do – if he wants to keep racing or breed from her. She is a good racemare but does drift left and that is not ideal. “She had a minor problem that kept her out of Cheltenham. This race is more prestigious for breeding being a Grade One, so I’m delighted for her owner."