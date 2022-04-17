Brandy Love got the better of Cheltenham Festival heroine Love Envoi in the Grade One Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse.
Willie Mullins' horse was forced to skip a trip to Prestbury Park after being ruled out due to a setback but the quirky daughter of Jet Away picked up ample compensation in the hands of Paul Townend.
The 9/2 shot, sporting a first-time hood, quickened stylishly approaching the final flight and although jumping out to her left a little at the obstacle before angling towards the stands' side rail, she kept on strongly to win by eight lengths.
Harry Fry's raider Love Envoi (15/8 favourite) had to settle for second ahead of the winner's gallant stable companion Hors Piste (20/1), who made most of the running and held onto third from another of the Mullins contingent, Dinoblue.
Paddy Power make Brandy Love 7/1 from 14/1 for next season's David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Townend said: “I didn’t want to be as far back as I was when the tapes went up, but I couldn’t give her a kick in the belly. I knew I had the ones that mattered in front of me so was always happy.
“I walked the track earlier so was always conscious that the rail was there if she drifted across. She isn’t easy, even at home, but we are learning about her all the time and she has serious ability."
Mullins said: “Paul did a fantastic job to keep her straight and produce her as he did. The last day she gave away the race here.
“It was a great race, the Cheltenham winner was here and she beat her fair and square.
“This mare has a lot of ability and I think if we can get her back going left-handed it would be better. I’d imagine that will be it for this season.
“We’ll see what her owner wants to do – if he wants to keep racing or breed from her. She is a good racemare but does drift left and that is not ideal.
“She had a minor problem that kept her out of Cheltenham. This race is more prestigious for breeding being a Grade One, so I’m delighted for her owner."
Trainer Dermot McLoughlin, jockey Keith Donoghue and owner-breeder Pat Conway enjoyed a memorable afternoon after combining to win the first two races.
Tipperary bumper winner Imperial Ruler was the 6/4 favourite for the opening Ryan’s Cleaning, Waste & Recycling Maiden Hurdle, having finished second on his jumping bow at Down Royal last month.
The five-year-old was strongly challenged by Gorgeous Suspect on the run-in, but dug deep for Donoghue to score by a length.
McLoughlin said: “He’s a nice horse and he picked up well when Keith got stuck into him. I’d say he’d like a bit of slower ground, but he did it well.
“When he saw a lad with an orange jacket at the second last hurdle that was omitted, he ran around a bit, but it was a good performance. He has to learn a bit and I’d say he’ll keep going.”
Amateur rider Fiona Leaney suffered a heavy fall early in the race and was taken to hospital for further assessment, but was reported to be conscious and talking leaving the racecourse.
McLoughlin, Donoghue and Conway doubled up with Digby in the Cawley Furniture Novice Handicap Hurdle. The 7/1 shot got under the final flight, but stuck to his task gamely to see off Auckland by two and a quarter lengths.
“Once the first horse won, I thought this fella would take a bit of beating – I fancied him,” McLoughlin added.
“He toughed it out and is a real stayer. They are two nice horses and both will jump a fence. We’ll see how he comes out of this, but I’d say we will go to Punchestown if there is something suitable.”
