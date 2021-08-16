A review of the rest of the action from Sunday's meeting at Fairyhouse where Triumph Hurdle favourite Fil Dor won again.

Triumph Hurdle favourite Fil Dor wins again Fil Dor justified his position as the early market leader for the Triumph Hurdle when maintaining his unbeaten record in the Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse, but he was made to pull out all the stops by Lunar Power. Trained by Gordon Elliott, Fil Dor was made favourite for the Triumph following a very impressive debut at Down Royal, but he faced a different calibre of opposition in this Grade Three. Nevertheless, he was still sent off the 4/7 favourite and Davy Russell appeared to have things under control for most of the race. However, Noel Meade’s Lunar Power, a winner on his second hurdles outing at Punchestown and experienced from the Flat, was quickening all the time too. The pair pulled 11 lengths clear, but Fil Dor was going away at the line and won by a length and a quarter.

“Davy said he was just professional and was asleep the whole way. He gave him one dig and he did what he had to do,” said Elliott. “A bit of softer ground would suit him better, but it was a nice performance and he did it well. Lunar Power brought him a little left so he needed the good jump at the last. We will look at Leopardstown over Christmas but ground will be a thing, so we will put him in at Chepstow (Finale Hurdle) as well.” Alohamora makes all The opening Bar One Racing Sign Up Bet 10 Get 50 Irish EBF Mares Handicap Chase went to all-the-way winner Alohamora. Given a positive ride by Gavin Brouder, the James Nash-trained seven-year-old registered her first win since January 2020. A 66/1 chance when well beaten at Cheltenham earlier this month, she was a well backed 3/1 shot on this occasion.

