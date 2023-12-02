Fairyhouse Saturday review and free video replays

Ballyburn jumped the last better but the damage had been done and while he closed up a little, there was still two and a half lengths between them at the line.

The two dominated from the outset and there was little between them approaching the second-last until Firefox (evens) jumped it much quicker and suddenly opened up a three-length gap under Jack Kennedy.

Gordon Elliott trains Firefox for Noel and Valarie Moran’s Bective Stud and he had already had a run over timber before running in four bumpers, of which he won three. Ballyburn, some felt, was the best bumper horse in the powerhouse Willie Mullins yard last season despite only having two outings.

Both arrived with reputations as being among the smartest novices at their respective powerhouse yards.

Firefox came out on top in a thrilling duel with Ballyburn in the Kettles Country House Hotel Supporting Fingal Ravens GFC Raceday Maiden Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

“He’s a good horse and Jack said he’s so straightforward,” said Elliott. “We thought he needed two and a half miles and that’s why we were making every post a winning post. Jack said he could go two and a half but he’s got so much boot and is so relaxed that everything is very easy to him. He looks exciting and you’d like his attitude.

“We wanted to get today out of the way first and I just loved the way he jumped. Jack said he was so professional over the last two.”

The sponsors, Paddy Power and Betfair all cut the winner to 10/1 from 20s for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Family occasion for Elliott

Elliott later went on to win the Willie Elliott & Summerhill Meath SFC Champions (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race, run in memory of his uncle, with the expensive purchase Jalon D’oudairies.

Despite drifting in the betting out to 11/8 favouritism, Harry Swan never looked in danger and the £420,000 buy sprinted five lengths clear.

“We were keen to try to win it and he’s a nice horse,” said Elliott.

“We were worried there would be no gallop so we let him roll on. He’s only four and will stay in bumpers this season.

“It’s great to win it. All my aunties and cousins are here and Peter (Roe, racecourse manager) was very good and gave us a box up in the stand. There is about 50 of us all together.”

Paul Nolan might have a decent performer on his hands in Feet Of A Dancer (18/1) who impressed in the Redweld Stables Handicap Hurdle.

She had been on an upward curve until disappointing at the Galway Festival but was back on good terms under Sean O’Keeffe.

“She got no real run in Galway at all, she was hampered everywhere she went and I said to Sean to give her a bit of light today,” said Nolan.

“We’ll see how she comes out of this. We might give her time between her races and maybe come back for the mares’ handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival.

“I liked the way she did that and Sean said she was taking him everywhere, she jumped brilliant and he gave her plenty of light. He said nothing had went as well for him in a handicap before.”