The Nice Guy (9/4) made a winning debut for the Mullins team in the Willie Elliott Memorial (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race.

Grangee was cut to 9/1 from 14/1 for the Festival contest with Paddy Power.

“It’s planning back from the Mares’ Novice (at Cheltenham) I suppose. I don’t know where she will go next but it’s great to get her started like that.”

“It’s the first time the owners have got to see her, so they are delighted.

Patrick Mullins, assistant to the father, said: “Bryan was very happy. It was very straight forward, she jumped fantastic. She’s not the biggest but she has a good technique. She loved the ground.

The 2/7 favourite travelled smoothly throughout before pulling clear in the straight to score by five and a half lengths from Roaring Potter.

The Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival is Grangee’s long-term objective after the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old completed Cooper’s trio when making a winning debut in the second division of the St. Peter’s Dunboyne GAA Maiden Hurdle.

Grangee was the highlight of a treble for Bryan Cooper as he took the riding honours at Fairyhouse.



Noel Meade is looking forward to seeing Lieutenant Command step up in grade following a front-running victory under Cooper in the Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Beginners Chase.

A talented bumper horse before losing his way over hurdles, the switch to fences appears to have reinvigorated the seven-year-old judged on this near two-length success.

Meade said: “He was brilliant when we schooled him. Pat Doyle had him as a point-to-pointer.

“We always thought a lot of him when he ran in bumpers and we were really looking forward to him last year. He won and then he got worse and worse and I don’t know why.

“He’s in the three-mile novice at Leopardstown over Christmas and the race in Limerick, so we’ll see what happens.

“He handled the ground but I would think he’d like it easier.”

Cooper led all the way on Dunvegan (3/1), who held the late challenge of Grange Walk to take the EasyFix Equine Handicap Chase.

Pat Fahy’s eight-year-old would not be denied and kept up the gallop to score by a length.

Fahy said: “When we’d run him on quickish ground on the Flat he wouldn’t even have a sore shin, so we said we’d chance him on it. He’s a big horse but he just loves it.

“His jumping was super today. We won’t go on heavy but he can go on soft.

“He’s in the Paddy Power Chase but I’d rather see him over a short trip and going out like that again. He could come back here over a similar trip.”

Gringo D’Aubrelle got off the mark over the smaller obstacles in game fashion in the first division of the St. Peter’s Dunboyne GAA Maiden Hurdle.

Benefiting from the experience of finishing second at Galway on his hurdling debut followed by victory in a Navan bumper, Gordon Elliott’s five-year-old got the better of his main market rival Adamantly Chosen in a stirring duel to the line.

There was little between them at the final flight but Gringo D’Aubrelle (evens favourite) stuck on the stronger to beat 11/8 chance Adamantly Chosen by three-quarters of a length.

The winner’s stablemate, Ash Tree Meadow, was four and a quarter lengths away in third place.

“He’s a nice horse but probably wants two and a half miles. I loved the way he put his head out,” said Elliott.

“Davy (Russell) said when he was on his own he was very idle. He galloped all the way up the straight. The second horse is a nice horse and we had the experience of a run over hurdles and race fitness on our side.

“We’ll look at something over Christmas or at Naas (in the new year). I’ll have a word with Noel (Moran, owner) and see what we do. The further he goes, the better he’ll be.”

Elliott completed a double with Chemical Energy (7/4 favourite), who outpointed Lunar Display on the run-in to land the Christmas Party Race Day December 11th Rated Novice Hurdle under 5lb claimer Shane FitzGerald.

Joanna Walton steered the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Lord Lariat (9/2) to a half-length victory over Favori Logique in the Fairyhouse Ladies Handicap Chase.

“His run here two runs back was good and he stayed at it well today,” said McLoughlin.

“Joanna won this race two years ago and she used her head. I was lucky enough to get her during the week.

“He seems to like that ground. I’d say he’d be happier going left-handed and we’ll see if there is something for him at Leopardstown over Christmas.”

Broomfields Jeremy (13/2) gamely held Carrarea by a head to take the Wear Your Christmas Jumper To Fairyhouse Handicap Hurdle for trainer Philip Dempsey and his jockey son Luke.

“He battled well and I’m delighted with him. He was always a horse you were hoping was going to do something like that,” said the trainer.

“Clonmel the last day was a bit of a mess and two lightweights got away. He jumped much better out of that ground today and Luke gave him a great ride.

“He had a hard enough race today and we’ll see how he comes out of it. We’ll probably find something for him around Christmas.”