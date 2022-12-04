Our man reflects on Sunday's Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse in which a young jockey shot to prominence.

Ballymore ideal option for smooth-travelling Marine? If it is to be the beginning of the end for Honeysuckle, Sunday was a day to remember for hugely promising rider Michael O’Sullivan, who showed calmness beyond his years to get Marine Nationale home in front and claim a first Grade One win in the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle – typically one of the most informative novice events in Ireland all season. Billed as “the next superstar” of the weighing room by owner-trained Barry Connell after enjoying his first Graded win aboard Enniskerry at Roscommon in September, jockey O’Sullivan now claims 5lb (when conditions allow) but - on level terms - admirably outfought Jack Kennedy on the equally promising four-year Irish Point on the Fairyhouse run-in after his mount blundered the final flight. O’Sullivan revealed he’d feared the worst for Marine Nationale when the rain came, but the strong traveller certainly wasn’t found wanting for stamina in the conditions, and with Facile Vega casting a formidable shadow over the Sky Bet Supreme after Saturday’s demolition job, this could open the door for Marine Nationale to be tried over distances a bit further than the bare minimum. A dual good-ground winner already, he was cut to 8/1 for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and might be very well suited to that race come the spring.

Famous turbo splutters in feature Eight days on from a shiny new toy bursting into the big league at Newcastle, Honeysuckle’s reappearance in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle was widely expected to trigger the warming familiarity that has gradually developed alongside this wonderful mare throughout her career – a small slice of normal after a heap of freakish just last weekend. Constitution Hill sparked sectional comparisons with the Breeders’ Cup Classic winner after proving his outlandish Sky Bet Supreme performance to be no flash in the Festival pan in the Fighting Fifth. Honeysuckle – until now the gift that kept on giving – was never going to live up to such hype, and yet seeing her suffer defeat for the first time felt like a double-blow for impartial onlooker. The remarkable run is over. And surely now is the dream showdown with Nicky Henderson’s rising star.