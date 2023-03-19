Jamie Snowden had a surprisingly clear head the morning after You Wear It Well took the Jack De Bromhead Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and is in no rush to make plans for the Grade Two winner.

Nine years on from the Lambourn trainer’s first Festival success with Present View, Gavin Sheehan’s mount was up there all the wa and held off Magical Zoe to score at odds of 16/1. “She trotted out like a gazelle,” Snowden said. “She’s fantastic, still biting everyone.” The six-year-old, who is owned by Sir Chips Keswick, could head to Fairyhouse for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final on April 9. Snowden said: “We will see how she is before making a plan. She is obviously still in the Grade One at Fairyhouse over Easter. I put her in that a couple of weeks ago. “That is still an option, but we’ll see how we go with her.” He added: “We will certainly jump a fence with her before her summer holiday and see where we go next year.”

Meanwhile Ga Law, winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham in November before falling when looking the likely winner of Doncaster’s Sky Bet Chase in January, could still run in a Grand National, albeit the Scottish version. The fast-improving seven-year-old stayed on to finish fifth to Envoi Allen in the Ryanair Chase. “I thought it was a good run,” said Snowden. “Obviously we know he wants further than that trip, but we were caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. “The Gold Cup was a silly option and the Ryanair was too short, but I think he has run to the same level of form he did in the Sky Bet Chase, which was improved form on the Paddy Power. I thought it was a cracking run, especially on the back of a nasty fall. “The long-term plan will be next year’s Grand National. He stays very well, he’s just not very quick. He was outpaced all the way in the Paddy Power and stayed on up the hill. He has possibly run a career-best over a trip that is too short, first time up in Grade One company, so he’s run a belter to finish fifth.” “He’s not qualified for the Grand National next month, so that is a great shame, as that would have been great for him. “There is obviously the option of going for the Betfair Bowl at Aintree. There is the Grade Two Oaksey Chase at Sandown, which we will consider, and there is half an eye on the Scottish National as well. We have got a couple of options.”