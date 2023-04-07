He's elected to ride Arctic Flight, a winner at Leopardstown in March on her debut under rules, but stablemates West End Victory and Cuta De As also both have strong claims.

Speaking on the latest Mullins It Over Podcast he said: “It was a difficult choice. She won very well at Leopardstown and shows good work at home but West End Victory is working very well too. I think she’s improved enormously since Thurles and Jody Townend, who won on her there, keeps the ride.

“Cuta Des As is probably the biggest of the three of them and she won very impressively on soft ground at Down Royal during Cheltenham. It’s a quick enough turnaround for her, Pat Taafe was on board for the debut and stays on her.

“It’s a very competitive race. There are a couple of winners in there and the Henry De Bromhead horse, Theatre Native, was going to win her point when falling at the last. I hope I’m on the right one of ours but wouldn’t be absolutely certain as West End Victory is definitely doing some nice work at home.”