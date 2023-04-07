Patrick Mullins admits he isn't certain he's on the right one of the stable's three runners in the closing bumper at Fairyhouse on Saturday.
He's elected to ride Arctic Flight, a winner at Leopardstown in March on her debut under rules, but stablemates West End Victory and Cuta De As also both have strong claims.
Speaking on the latest Mullins It Over Podcast he said: “It was a difficult choice. She won very well at Leopardstown and shows good work at home but West End Victory is working very well too. I think she’s improved enormously since Thurles and Jody Townend, who won on her there, keeps the ride.
“Cuta Des As is probably the biggest of the three of them and she won very impressively on soft ground at Down Royal during Cheltenham. It’s a quick enough turnaround for her, Pat Taafe was on board for the debut and stays on her.
“It’s a very competitive race. There are a couple of winners in there and the Henry De Bromhead horse, Theatre Native, was going to win her point when falling at the last. I hope I’m on the right one of ours but wouldn’t be absolutely certain as West End Victory is definitely doing some nice work at home.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org