A review of the pick of the Easter Sunday action from Fairyhouse and Cork as champion trainer Willie Mullins completely dominated proceedings.

Flame Bearer toughs it out as Mullins dominates Willie Mullins enjoyed a stunning Easter Sunday as he sent out eight winners across the cards at Cork and Fairyhouse. The highlight on day two of the Easter Festival at the latter venue saw the master of Closutton responsible for the six horses to finish the race in the Grade 1 Willowwarm Gold Cup Chase, victory going to Flame Bearer (17/2) under Sean O'Keeffe, who repelled the late lunge of Sir Gerhard, with Appreciate It back in third. James Du Berlais, Adamantly Chosen and Authorized Art completed the clean sweep for Mullins, but the race was marred by the fatal fall of market leader and four-time Grade 1 winner Mighty Potter on the far side of the track. The only other runner - outsider Brides Hill - was pulled-up.

Of the winner, Mullins’ assistant David Casey said: “He’s a decent horse but he probably wouldn’t have been my first choice. “I thought what he did in Thurles the last day was very good. He bucked out, jumped well, went a gallop and kept at it. If you have those novices jumping well in front, it’s a huge help. “Sean went at it, went a good gallop and he jumped great. He got into a lovely rhythm and he did it well." When it was put to him that he could be a Ryanair Chase horse for next year, Casey added: “Hopefully, why not, we’ll aim for the stars. That’s the route you’d have to be looking anyway."

Diamond sparkles with Grade One verdict Earlier on the same card, Ashroe Diamond gained compensation for missing out on an appearance at the Cheltenham Festival with a dominant victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle. Placed behind the top-class pair of Marine Nationale and Facile Vega in successive Grade Ones earlier in the season, the six-year-old went on to claim a Grade Three prize at Fairyhouse in January, ensuring she headed to the Cotswolds as a major contender for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle – only to be ruled out on the morning of declarations. Taking on several of those who did line up at Cheltenham, Ashroe Diamond was the 2/1 favourite to provide Willie Mullins with a sixth victory in the last 10 runnings of this Grade One contest and ultimately got the job done emphatically under an ice-cool ride from Paul Townend. In a race run at a strong gallop from flag-fall, the market leader was buried in midfield for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey.

As the pace-setting Harmonya Maker faltered, 66/1 shot Whatcouldhavebeen made an eyecatching move to grab the lead and quickly took several lengths out of the field in a bid to cause a shock. Townend, though, did not panic and Ashroe Diamond made up the ground comfortably between the final two flights, reeling in the leader and pulling five lengths clear on the run-in. Mullins’ assistant, David Casey, said: “She was very good, Paul said she did everything right. She got a bit keen, but she travelled like a dream and jumped brilliant. She did it very easy. Who knows what would have happened at Cheltenham, but it’s great to win today – it’s very important for the mares. “Hopefully she’ll go forward next year. She got a nasty cut behind there and I’d say she’ll need a couple of stitches.” Ashroe Diamond was clipped to 6/1 from 14/1 by Sky Bet for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham next March.

Bachasson extends winning run The prolific Bachasson led his rivals a merry dance to secure a 17th career victory in the Bar One Racing Chase at Cork. The Willie Mullins-trained grey is in the twilight of his career at the age of 12, but proved the fire still burns bright when making a successful return from over two years off the track at Clonmel last month – his sixth win in succession. Despite facing a six-time Grade One-winning stablemate in Chacun Pour Soi, who was testing the water over three miles for the first time in a bid to turn around his form, Bachasson was the 6/4 favourite to add to his tally and made every yard of the running in the hands of Sean Flanagan. Chacun Pour Soi loomed up looking a threat on the run to the final fence, with Feronily also bang in the mix, but Bachasson found plenty once challenged to prevail by three and a quarter lengths, with Feronily narrowly beating Chacun Pour Soi to the runner-up spot.