A review of the pick of the Easter Sunday action from Fairyhouse and Cork as champion trainer Willie Mullins completely dominated proceedings.

Flame Bearer toughs it out as Mullins dominates Willie Mullins enjoyed a stunning Easter Sunday as he sent out eight winners across the cards at Cork and Fairyhouse. The highlight on day two of the Easter Festival at the latter venue saw the master of Closutton responsible for the six horses to finish the race in the Grade 1 Willowwarm Gold Cup Chase, victory going to Flame Bearer (17/2) under Sean O'Keeffe, who repelled the late lunge of Sir Gerhard, with Appreciate It back in third. James Du Berlais, Adamantly Chosen and Authorized Art completed the clean sweep for Mullins, but the race was marred by the fatal fall of market leader and four-time Grade 1 winner Mighty Potter on the far side of the track. The only other runner - outsider Brides Hill - was pulled-up.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Of the winner, Mullins’ assistant David Casey said: “He’s a decent horse but he probably wouldn’t have been my first choice. “I thought what he did in Thurles the last day was very good. He bucked out, jumped well, went a gallop and kept at it. If you have those novices jumping well in front, it’s a huge help. “Sean went at it, went a good gallop and he jumped great. He got into a lovely rhythm and he did it well." When it was put to him that he could be a Ryanair Chase horse for next year, Casey added: “Hopefully, why not, we’ll aim for the stars. That’s the route you’d have to be looking anyway."

Mullins breaks new ground Mullins' remarkable across-the-card eight-timer saw him break his own record for number of winners in a National Hunt season. The all-conquering champion trainer’s previous best tally of 212 was achieved in the 2017/18 campaign and having reached the double century at the end of March, it has been obvious for some time that he would go past that number before the current season ends at Punchestown later this month. Mullins began Easter Sunday with 205 winners under his belt and several chances across the two Irish meetings at Cork and Fairyhouse. The Closutton handler ended up saddling a treble at Cork, with Bachasson’s (6/4) front-running success in the Grade Three feature preceded by victories for the Rich and Susannah Ricci-owned pair of Mister Policeman (evens) and Aione (4/1), both ridden by Michael O’Sullivan. At Fairyhouse he claimed five winners in total, with Ashroe Diamond (2/1) and Flame Bearer (17/2) striking Grade One gold, Nick Rockett (9/1) and Hercule Du Seuil (7/1) both winning Grade Twos and Cheltenham Festival runner-up Dinoblue (evens, replay below) going one better as one of three winners on the afternoon for jockey Mark Walsh.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Nick Rockett continued his steep upward trajectory with victory in the Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Novice Hurdle under the trainer’s nephew Danny Mullins. Previously successful in a Thurles bumper and a maiden hurdle at Naas, the six-year-old proved up to the rise in class as he pulled 15 lengths clear of his rivals. Mullins’ assistant, David Casey, said: “We thought he had improved a bit from Naas, we weren’t sure going there what to expect as he was a horse that was always going to improve with time. “Danny said he improved a lot more than he thought he would and he put up a very good performance. He travelled super and jumped great. We always had him down as a horse for the future for jumping fences. I think the best is ahead of him.” Hercule Du Seuil raced keenly throughout the Cafe En Seine Novice Hurdle, but it is testament to his latent ability that he still had enough in the tank at the finish to see off his stablemate and 6/5 favourite Hunters Yarn by a length and three-quarters in the hands of Walsh. Casey added: “It was a good performance. I thought he’d gone fast enough and it looked like they might swallow him up turning in, but Mark said he got a good breather into him between the fourth and third last and he toughed it out well. “He wants nicer ground and we gave him a break over the winter. He’s not in any of the graded races at Punchestown and the plan is to go chasing.” Walsh, who had earlier steered Tony Martin’s Golf Marin to a maiden hurdle win, completed his treble for owner JP McManus aboard Dinoblue in the BoyleSports Novice Handicap Chase. Second in her previous three races, including in the Grand Annual last month, the six-year-old had a fight on her hands when the final fence fall of Whiskeywealth left her in the clear. “Mark said he thought he was probably a fraction lucky, but either way, even if she had been second I thought it was a very good performance coming back from a tough run in Cheltenham,” said Casey. “She jumped super and you need a bit of luck. There is an open handicap at Punchestown and she’ll get an entry in it, we’ll see what happens.”

Diamond sparkles with Grade One verdict Ashroe Diamond was gaining compensation for missing out on an appearance at the Cheltenham Festival with a dominant victory.. Placed behind the top-class pair of Marine Nationale and Facile Vega in successive Grade Ones earlier in the season, the six-year-old went on to claim a Grade Three prize at Fairyhouse in January, ensuring she headed to the Cotswolds as a major contender for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle – only to be ruled out on the morning of declarations. Taking on several of those who did line up at Cheltenham, Ashroe Diamond was the 2/1 favourite to provide Willie Mullins with a sixth victory in the last 10 runnings of this Grade One contest and ultimately got the job done emphatically under an ice-cool ride from Paul Townend. In a race run at a strong gallop from flag-fall, the market leader was buried in midfield for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

As the pace-setting Harmonya Maker faltered, 66/1 shot Whatcouldhavebeen made an eyecatching move to grab the lead and quickly took several lengths out of the field in a bid to cause a shock. Townend, though, did not panic and Ashroe Diamond made up the ground comfortably between the final two flights, reeling in the leader and pulling five lengths clear on the run-in. Mullins’ assistant, David Casey, said: “She was very good, Paul said she did everything right. She got a bit keen, but she travelled like a dream and jumped brilliant. She did it very easy. Who knows what would have happened at Cheltenham, but it’s great to win today – it’s very important for the mares. “Hopefully she’ll go forward next year. She got a nasty cut behind there and I’d say she’ll need a couple of stitches.” Ashroe Diamond was clipped to 6/1 from 14/1 by Sky Bet for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham next March.

Bachasson extends winning run The prolific Bachasson led his rivals a merry dance to secure a 17th career victory in the Bar One Racing Chase at Cork. The Willie Mullins-trained grey is in the twilight of his career at the age of 12, but proved the fire still burns bright when making a successful return from over two years off the track at Clonmel last month – his sixth win in succession. Despite facing a six-time Grade One-winning stablemate in Chacun Pour Soi, who was testing the water over three miles for the first time in a bid to turn around his form, Bachasson was the 6/4 favourite to add to his tally and made every yard of the running in the hands of Sean Flanagan. Chacun Pour Soi loomed up looking a threat on the run to the final fence, with Feronily also bang in the mix, but Bachasson found plenty once challenged to prevail by three and a quarter lengths, with Feronily narrowly beating Chacun Pour Soi to the runner-up spot.