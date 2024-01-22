Eyecatching weekend entries including Stay Away Fay at Cheltenham on Trials Day

Matt Brocklebank picks out five eyecatching entries to keep in mind for Cheltenham and Doncaster this Saturday.

Tightenourbelts – 12.40 Cheltenham & 3.50 Doncaster, Saturday Tightenourbelts has been set some severe tests since making a winning start over fences at Taunton in November and while far from disgraced behind Hermes Allen at Newbury, he was understandably among those completely blown away by the sensational Il Est Francais at Kempton on Boxing Day. The beaten horses from the Kauto Star all probably deserve another chance at a more realistic level and Emma Lavelle’s horse looks likely to return to the handicap ranks this weekend which will suit. Granted, he’s 10lb higher than for the comeback win in November but he retains plenty of potential and dropping back in trip for the often-informative Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham, rather than sticking to three miles at Doncaster, might be preferable this weekend.

The Kalooki Kid – 12.55 & 1.30 Doncaster, Saturday As a proud Cumbrian, I love it when Nicky Richards gets his hands on a good horse and it was hard not to be impressed by The Kalooki Kid when bolting up by seven lengths under a penalty at Newcastle just before Christmas. He’d have won by even further had he not had a good look at the second-last before meeting that obstacle all wrong, but it was a pretty serious performance from the strong-travelling six-year-old and hardly a fluke having previously scored cosily at Musselburgh from Lavida Adiva, who went on to win her next start by 25 lengths. Kalooki Kid could face a big jump in class this Saturday if taking up his entry in the Grade 2 Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle and connections might be wise to opt for the handicap route instead as his opening mark of 122 looks more than manageable on the face of it. “Now then, kid…” as Nicky might say.

Stay Away Fay – 1.50 Cheltenham Paul Nicholls should be applauded for putting Stay Away Fay in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase. It's a bold move that has been rumoured ever since his relentless victory over three miles at Sandown in early-December and Nicholls seems adamant that Cheltenham’s New Course, which served the horse so well when winning the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Festival, is far more suitable than the relatively sharp Old Course of Prestbury Park. That obviously raises the issue of whether connections will be willing to run him in Wednesday’s Brown Advisory (Old Course) at the Festival this time, or shoot for the stars and pitch their top-quality novice in against the established stars in the Gold Cup itself. Nicholls still claims it is “far more likely” he’ll stay down the novice path, but victory over Betfair Chase winner Royale Pagaille and last year’s victor Ahoy Senor in Saturday’s Coltswold might move the dial again. The current 40/1 about Stay Away Fay for the Gold Cup could quite conceivably be halved come Saturday evening as this looks winnable to me.

Sail Away – 3.15 Doncaster, Saturday Dan Skelton’s Sail Away has had two low-key outings so far this season but the first came at a time when the yard wasn’t quite firing and the most recent effort was in a farce of a race at Doncaster when eight of the fences were omitted due to the low sun. All the while this horse has been eased 3lb in the handicap and he's generally come good in the latter stages of the season anyway, so I’d be expecting to see a lot more from him if lining up back on Town Moor in the Great Yorkshire Chase. A good run this weekend could tee him up for a crack at the Scottish Grand National at Ayr, where he ended last season on a real high, or he may even make a late play for Aintree if everything went to plan at Doncaster.