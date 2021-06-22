Eyecatcher of The Day: No Nonsense

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

There was a blanket finish to the seven-furlong handicap at Newmarket on Thursday - the first seven home were covered by two and a half lengths - so it is difficult to take a high view of the form. However, the first two can have their efforts upgraded and are worth being positive about. The winner, Ametist, rattled home to justify favouritism and is one to follow in valuable handicaps, particularly when stepping up to a mile. However, the runner-up, No Nonsense, won't often bump into such a progressive, well-handicapped rival, and he showed enough to suggest that he can cash in on his reduced mark. No Nonsense made his handicap debut in the Wokingham last season off a mark of 98 having been highly tried as a three-year-old (he was runner-up to Calyx in the Group 3 Pavilion Stakes). He made little impact in three starts last season, but he was gelded prior to his return at Kempton in May and offered a lot more encouragement, finishing second. He disappointed on his next outing but returned to form at Newmarket and looks like a well-handicapped horse having dropped to a mark of 85. No Nonsense was held up after breaking awkwardly from the stalls, but he moved stylishly through the race and was still going well a furlong out when short of room. He had to weave his way through the pack, by which point the winner was in full flight down the outside, but he kept on well to grab second close home and would have finished clear of the third under different circumstances.

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

This maiden was run at a strong gallop and they finished well strung out, with a pair of promising newcomers who were strong in the betting coming to the fore. The winner Seattle King did particularly well to overcome greenness, staying on strongly to lead inside the final furlong in the style of one who will relish stepping up to at least a mile. By contrast, the fourth-placed Codify, who had the benefit of previous experience, shaped like a non-stayer over seven furlongs on soft going. He tanked along at the head of affairs but simply failed to get home in the conditions, conceding the lead entering the final furlong and then weakening to pass the post over 10 lengths behind the winner. Third on his debut at Newbury the previous month, Codify failed to advance his form here but should prove capable of doing so when he drops back to six furlongs. He certainly has the physique of a sprinting type and the dam’s side of his pedigree is all speed. He is a half-brother to several winners, including the very smart Ekhtiyaar and the useful New Providence, both of whom showed their best form at up to six furlongs. It remains to be seen whether Codify can scale the same heights as that pair, but he is almost certainly capable of better than he has shown so far. Look out for him in a maiden or novice back at six furlongs, where he should be able to put his experience and brazen early speed to better use.

Godolphin’s Frankel filly Wild Beauty landed the odds under a penalty in the seven-furlong novice for two-year-old fillies at Newbury’s evening meeting and looks a useful performer in the making. But there was a promising debut from the filly who chased her home. One of only two newcomers in the seven-strong field and with no great confidence behind her in the market (20/1), the Ed Walker-trained Kawida shaped very well despite her inexperience being there for all to see. After a very slow start, she began to make progress from the rear from two out and kept on well in the final furlong under a hands-and-heels ride from Ed Greatrex to finish a length and a quarter behind the winner. Kawida will stay a mile later this year and is one to follow with improvement to come. Owned and bred by Kirsten Rausing, Kawida, a daughter of Derby winner Sir Percy, makes plenty of appeal on pedigree as her dam, who won over an extended nine furlongs in Ireland, is a half-sister to Zaaki who was a smart winner at around a mile for Sir Michael Stoute and has gone on to Group 1 success in Australia this year.