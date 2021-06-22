Eyecatcher of The Day: Kawida

Godolphin’s Frankel filly Wild Beauty landed the odds under a penalty in the seven-furlong novice for two-year-old fillies at Newbury’s evening meeting and looks a useful performer in the making. But there was a promising debut from the filly who chased her home. One of only two newcomers in the seven-strong field and with no great confidence behind her in the market (20/1), the Ed Walker-trained Kawida shaped very well despite her inexperience being there for all to see.

After a very slow start, she began to make progress from the rear from two out and kept on well in the final furlong under a hands-and-heels ride from Ed Greatrex to finish a length and a quarter behind the winner. Kawida will stay a mile later this year and is one to follow with improvement to come.

Owned and bred by Kirsten Rausing, Kawida, a daughter of Derby winner Sir Percy, makes plenty of appeal on pedigree as her dam, who won over an extended nine furlongs in Ireland, is a half-sister to Zaaki who was a smart winner at around a mile for Sir Michael Stoute and has gone on to Group 1 success in Australia this year.