Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker

Eyecatcher of The Day: Kawida

By Timeform
10:33 · WED June 23, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform eyecatcher: Tuesday

Kawida

Second, 7f novice, Newbury, Tuesday 22 June

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

Godolphin’s Frankel filly Wild Beauty landed the odds under a penalty in the seven-furlong novice for two-year-old fillies at Newbury’s evening meeting and looks a useful performer in the making. But there was a promising debut from the filly who chased her home. One of only two newcomers in the seven-strong field and with no great confidence behind her in the market (20/1), the Ed Walker-trained Kawida shaped very well despite her inexperience being there for all to see.

After a very slow start, she began to make progress from the rear from two out and kept on well in the final furlong under a hands-and-heels ride from Ed Greatrex to finish a length and a quarter behind the winner. Kawida will stay a mile later this year and is one to follow with improvement to come.

Owned and bred by Kirsten Rausing, Kawida, a daughter of Derby winner Sir Percy, makes plenty of appeal on pedigree as her dam, who won over an extended nine furlongs in Ireland, is a half-sister to Zaaki who was a smart winner at around a mile for Sir Michael Stoute and has gone on to Group 1 success in Australia this year.

Timeform Race Passes offer

Like what you've read?

Next Race Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

Most Read Racing