Eyecatcher of The Day: Codify

This maiden was run at a strong gallop and they finished well strung out, with a pair of promising newcomers who were strong in the betting coming to the fore. The winner Seattle King did particularly well to overcome greenness, staying on strongly to lead inside the final furlong in the style of one who will relish stepping up to at least a mile.

By contrast, the fourth-placed Codify, who had the benefit of previous experience, shaped like a non-stayer over seven furlongs on soft going. He tanked along at the head of affairs but simply failed to get home in the conditions, conceding the lead entering the final furlong and then weakening to pass the post over 10 lengths behind the winner.

Third on his debut at Newbury the previous month, Codify failed to advance his form here but should prove capable of doing so when he drops back to six furlongs. He certainly has the physique of a sprinting type and the dam’s side of his pedigree is all speed. He is a half-brother to several winners, including the very smart Ekhtiyaar and the useful New Providence, both of whom showed their best form at up to six furlongs.

It remains to be seen whether Codify can scale the same heights as that pair, but he is almost certainly capable of better than he has shown so far. Look out for him in a maiden or novice back at six furlongs, where he should be able to put his experience and brazen early speed to better use.