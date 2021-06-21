Eyecatcher of The Day: Beautiful Ben

The two-mile handicap chase that kicked off the card at Southwell on Monday was a strong race for the grade. It was run at a sound gallop, which resulted in a decent winning time, and a pair of in-form chasers pulled clear of a last-time-out winner, so it looks like solid form.

Beautiful Ben may have beaten only two rivals home and he is an 11-year-old with plenty of miles on the clock, but he looks of interest in the short-term after shaping a lot better than the result would suggest.

Beautiful Ben was making his first start since last October and he ought to come on for the outing as he was in contention going well on the turn for home but faded from the third-last. Beautiful Ben has done well over the last couple of summers and his trainer, Laura Morgan, has her team in excellent form at present, so the 11-year-old looks one to note on his next time, particularly as the handicapper is likely to drop him a bit in the weights.