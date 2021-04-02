Extravagant Kid among 29 entries in July Cup at Newmarket

“We gave him plenty of time to get over his travelling turnaround but you would think he would be in a better position now having had that run at Ascot.”

“I don’t think going back up to six furlongs will be a negative. Although it is a little stiffer than Dubai, you are going downhill a lot of the way. It is probably as far as he needs to go but I think he will be fine.

“I always liked the July Meeting and it would be quite something if I could go back there and win the July Cup with this lad.

“I spent a lot of time working in Newmarket back in the day as I worked three or four summers for Godolphin then four years for Mark Wallace before that so I know the place very well,” said Walsh.

With a return to six furlongs not expected to pose any problems for Extravagant Kid, who is currently housed at Abingdon Place Stables in Newmarket, the Kentucky-based handler is confident he can make his presence felt.

The Kiss The Kid gelding took his form to new heights earlier this year when capturing the Group One Al Quoz Sprint over six furlongs at Meydan in March ahead of finishing third back over the minimum trip in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Having spent time working in the town for Godolphin and former trainer Mark Wallace before heading to America, Walsh will now bid to capture the prestigious six-furlong Group One on Saturday July 10 with the globetrotting eight-year-old, who is one of 29 remaining following the scratchings deadline.

After securing the services of Frankie Dettori at the Royal meeting, Walsh claims a decision on who will partner Extravagant Kid in the Darley July Cup is yet to be decided, however he admits it would be “fantastic” if Dettori, who is seeking a first win in the race, takes the ride again.

He added: “I’m not sure yet who will be riding him as we haven’t looked into it yet and I will know more next week.

“We only decided to leave him in the race at the start of the week. It would be fantastic if we could get Frankie as he is always good to have.”

Up until this year Extravagant Kid had been campaigned exclusively in North America, but Walsh believes his recent spell racing abroad has helped rejuvenate his career.

He added: “The first target this year was Dubai and that worked out well so we thought why not go to Ascot now and now here we are.

“He ran really well at Ascot and justified us taking him there. I think that was a tougher spot than Dubai. He showed he belonged there and I was happy with him.

“Travelling with him is a new dimension and he seems to like it. It has brought out the best in him. As an older horse travelling just adds something a bit different.

“He is eight now and is probably in his prime. He is not going to be up to this standard forever so we will just enjoy it.”

Lining up in opposition could be the Clive Cox trained pair of Supremacy and Diligent Harry, who were both late withdrawals on account of the soft ground in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot on 18th June.

Supremacy failed to beat a rival on his return in the Group Three Pavilion Stakes at Ascot having previously signed off his two-year-old campaign with victory in the Group One Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket, but Cox reports the Mehmas colt to be in a good place at home.

He said: “I would hope Supremacy is an intended runner. With the ground being too soft at Ascot, moving forwards this was always going to be the plan. He did have a high white cell count when he returned home from the Pavilion which would suggest why he ran below expectations. At the same time the winner of the race (Rohaan) was underestimated as he clearly looks talented.

“We have been happy with Supremacy over the last few weeks and it was just unfortunate the ground went against him at Ascot.”

Stablemate Diligent Harry will bid to enhance his Darley July Cup claims by making his first start since running out an impressive winner on All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield on Good Friday in the Group Three William Hill Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle on Saturday.

He said: “The intention is to run in the Chipchase Stakes on Saturday and that was the Plan B alternative when the ground went against us at Ascot.

“He is proven on the all-weather and this gives us a stepping stone forwards and that is why we have kept an iron in the fire regarding his July Cup entry.

“I think it is doable to do both races but bearing in mind he has never run on turf in comparison to a lot of his competitors, he lacks the experience. He has had a healthy time between All-Weather Finals day and now. He is a horse we are very much looking forward to for the rest of the season."