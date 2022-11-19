Cheltenham Festival heroes L'Homme Presse, Constitution Hill and Edwardstone all return at Ascot on Saturday - our experts give their thoughts on the treble on everyone's lips.

A brilliant weekend in prospect on both sides of the Irish Sea and no doubt A Plus Tard's attempt to win back-to-back Betfair Chases under Rachael Blackmore will draw a major crowd to Haydock Park. However, the one clash everyone is looking forward to this jumps season is the potential for Honeysuckle to meet Constitution Hill and, following midweek rain in the area, Nicky Henderson's ace novice from last season has been given the green light to kick off his campaign in the Coral Hurdle. The brilliant Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner was given a Timeform rating of 177p, the highest the company has ever awarded to a novice hurdler, passing the benchmark of 176 set by Golden Cygnet in 1978, after his Cheltenham win and has lots in hand over his closes rival this weekend in Gary Moore's talented yet quirky Goshen. Constitution Hill is not the only Cheltenham Festival winner returning action on the Ascot card this Saturday, with Sporting Life Arkle winner Edwardstone tackling the Jim Barry Wines Hurst Handicap Chase and, before Constitution Hill struts his stuff, the Venetia Williams-trained L'Homme Presse is back from a 225-day break and faces the likes of Coole Cody in a small field for the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase. So what chance this solid-looking treble delivers on Saturday? Our experts have taken a look and provide their thoughts...

The long faces won't be consigned to Seven Barrows if Constitution Hill is turned over in the Coral Hurdle as this wildly impressive Sky Bet Supreme winner is such an important cog in the British National Hunt wheel right now. The sport needs superstars in Britain and Ireland so ahead of Willie Mullins unleashing some of his aces at Punchestown on Sunday, it'll be bitterly disappointing if Nicky Henderson's latest machine stutters at the first turn of the key this year. He'll beat this lot hollow all things being equal, while I'm struggling to see an obvious bet against Edwardstone in the handicap chase later on the card. He was clearly fit and ready to go before the weather didn't quite play ball for him ahead of last Sunday's Shloer at Cheltenham and I reckon he'll stamp his class on this race, in which the back-in-trip Kiltealy Briggs and often forwardly-placed Before Midnight should help set things up.

I reckon all three will win in truth, although the one I'd have most doubts over in terms of well-being is L'Homme Presse. He's a class act, there's little doubting that, but it's perfectly clear the dry autumn has put Venetia Williams' yard back a few weeks from where it would normally be around this time of year. Reports of another stable star - Royale Pagaille - missing a bit of recent work just sets the smallest alarm bells off too. He'll likely only have two horses to beat though, with Hitman's first preference up at Haydock and Do Your Job running on Friday, and while Saint Calvados and Coole Cody are capable of putting up some resistance, the favourite has to be winning this if he's to become a realistic King George/Gold Cup contender. Matt Brocklebank - TREBLE TOP

Three Cheltenham Festival winners, the best horse in each of their races by some distance on all known form – clearly this Saturday treble has to come under serious consideration. Constitution Hill looks the banker of the trio in the Grade 2 Coral Hurdle at 2.40. He’s 13lb clear on official ratings and he gets 3lb from the eccentric Goshen, while reports of sizzling homework are at least comforting, if predictable. A former point-to-point winner who showcased his stamina as well as his brilliance in a stunning Sky Bet Supreme win (replay below), the extra three furlongs will pose no problem to him, although it will be interesting to see how he settles over the longer trip given he travels so well over two.

Even if he does display freshness and a willingness to get on with things, you would think he’ll be too good for Saturday’s opposition. The treble looks a little dicier before and after him. Venetia Williams hasn’t had a winner since April (at the time of writing) and stable form is a concern as Matt mentions above. No doubt her first winner will open the floodgates and I’d expect it to be anytime soon, with stable star L’Homme Presse a good one to get the ball rolling. He wasn’t himself when last seen at Aintree but he was superb throughout the last campaign before that, his Brown Advisory win at Cheltenham the icing on the cake after coming through the novice ranks with gusto. A convincing win here last December in a good graduation chase shows the track holds no fears and if he’s at his best he should be simply too good, especially if Hitman takes up his first preference at Haydock. Paul Nicholls’ horse could be a treble killer if diverted, however.

And finally, Edwardstone. The one that really bumps the price up given he’s around 7/2 to win the Jim Barry Wines Hurst Park Handicap Chase. The last Sporting Life Arkle winner to tackle a handicap chase on his next start was Azertyuiop in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter in 2003. He unseated Mick Fitzgerald at the first, so hopefully Edwardstone can fare better here under Tom Cannon. A powerful two-miler with a finishing kick, I’m sure Edwardstone will be coming home strongly, but I just worry about the weight he has to give away when the screws are tightened three from home. He’s taking on a handful of talented, race-fit rivals getting plenty of weight, the likes of Thyme White, Boothill, So Scottish and L’Homme Presse’s stablemate Frero Banbou. With that quartet on their side, the bookies have a good chance of getting this tempting treble beat. With that in mind, I’m out. Ben Linfoot – TREBLE NOT

L’Homme Presse was one of the most progressive horses around last season, making a winning start over fences from a handicap mark of 128 and completing a five-timer in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Quicker ground and stable form were two possible excuses for his below-par effort at Aintree on his final start, but those factors are once again question marks on his return to action. If he wants to develop into a Gold Cup contender this season he really needs to be winning this.

Constitution Hill is one of the most exciting prospects around, his demolition job in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle last season one of the best performances recorded by a novice hurdle in Timeform’s history. He makes his return over two and a half miles, but I don’t expect the longer trip to be a problem at all and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to get his season up and running against inferior rivals. It was surprising that Edwardstone was taken out at Cheltenham last weekend on account of the ground given that all of his best form has come on a sound surface and he now has to carry a big weight in a handicap. He clearly is a high-class chaser but it is a big ask on his return from seven months off, particularly up against the likes of Boothill, Thyme Hill and So Scottish, all of whom are still progressing over fences and appeal as being better handicapped. In short, I’d rather watch than get involved at the current odds. Andrew Asquith – TREBLE NOT