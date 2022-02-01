Nicky Henderson is confident Dusart can take a step closer to securing a place on his Cheltenham Festival team sheet by maintaining his unbeaten record over fences at Exeter on Wednesday.

Having signed off last season by finishing third in the Grade One Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree the Flemensfirth gelding made the perfect start to life over larger obstacles with victory in a three runner contest over an extended 2m 6f at Leicester last month. With that experience under his belt Henderson believes Dusart, who holds Grade One entries in the Turners Novices’ Chase and Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at next month’s Cheltenham Festival, can improve again on his first try at three miles in the Virgin Bet Novices’ Chase at the Devon track. Henderson said: “We did want to start earlier with him this season but like lots of horses he just got a few niggles and tiny issues so we got a bit behind, but we have got to get on with him now.

“He only ever ran over two miles as a hurdler and within his second start over fences we are going up to three miles. Some might find that surprising but the way he finished at Leicester it would suggest he wants this sort of trip. “He has schooled well since Leicester and the ground doesn’t worry me as he will go on good ground. We will see what happens here as this will tell us what way we should go in the future.” Reflecting on Dusart’s seasonal return the Seven Barrows trainer believes he will have learnt a lot from what he described as a “tricky test” for his debut over fences. He added: “That was the most complicated race I have seen in my life at Leicester. They didn’t jump the fences down the back then they turned in and jumped the three fences down the straight, then had what was like a mile Flat race.