Nicky Henderson is confident Dusart can take a step closer to securing a place on his Cheltenham Festival team sheet by maintaining his unbeaten record over fences at Exeter on Wednesday.
Having signed off last season by finishing third in the Grade One Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree the Flemensfirth gelding made the perfect start to life over larger obstacles with victory in a three runner contest over an extended 2m 6f at Leicester last month.
With that experience under his belt Henderson believes Dusart, who holds Grade One entries in the Turners Novices’ Chase and Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at next month’s Cheltenham Festival, can improve again on his first try at three miles in the Virgin Bet Novices’ Chase at the Devon track.
Henderson said: “We did want to start earlier with him this season but like lots of horses he just got a few niggles and tiny issues so we got a bit behind, but we have got to get on with him now.
“He only ever ran over two miles as a hurdler and within his second start over fences we are going up to three miles. Some might find that surprising but the way he finished at Leicester it would suggest he wants this sort of trip.
“He has schooled well since Leicester and the ground doesn’t worry me as he will go on good ground. We will see what happens here as this will tell us what way we should go in the future.”
Reflecting on Dusart’s seasonal return the Seven Barrows trainer believes he will have learnt a lot from what he described as a “tricky test” for his debut over fences.
He added: “That was the most complicated race I have seen in my life at Leicester. They didn’t jump the fences down the back then they turned in and jumped the three fences down the straight, then had what was like a mile Flat race.
“Everything about it was complicated. You could hardly expect him to be brilliant when the race was like that but he will have learnt a lot though. It was a particularly tricky test first time out over fences but he got away with it. It was not pretty but he got the job done.”
While not possessing strength and depth among his novice chase team this season Henderson was confident from the beginning that Dusart had the ability to be a stand-out performer in that division.
He added: “Last season I said our novice chasers was where we had strength with the likes of Shishkin and Chantry House and luckily I was right. This season our strength is with our novice hurdlers like Constitution Hill, Jonbon and Walking On Air.
“We are a bit light on novice chasers this season but there are exceptions like Dusart who will be a very good chaser and hopefully he can continue to show that at Exeter.”