A review of the rest of the action from Tuesday's meeting at Exeter where Ask Me Early began his road to the Randox Grand National.

Fry things big with Early Harry Fry is yet to have a runner in the Randox Grand National but he has high hopes that Ask Me Early could become his first starter in the world’s greatest chase in 2022 after securing a “bonus” victory over hurdles at Exeter. Making his first start since undergoing a wind operation, the seven year old showed his assured stamina when forging on close home to land the Betway Supports Safer Gambling Week Novices’ Hurdle under Sean Bowen. Looking booked for second after the last the 6-4 favourite reeled in long-time leader Grange Road in the closing strides before obliging by a neck to give Fry his first win in the race since Thomas Brown claimed the 2014 renewal.

Fry said: “That was a nice bonus. Today was literally come here and get his season started. As long as he came out of it in one piece that is what mattered. He has a great attitude. After the last, to come back shows he has a real will to win. We are looking forward to bigger targets over fences. I’ve never had a runner in the Grand National and he is probably the first horse that I feel fits that bill but that is in April and today is 2nd November.” Before tackling the famous Aintree fences, Ask Me Early will head to Chepstow on Saturday 4th December for the Coral Welsh Grand National Trial ahead of taking in the feature race itself later that month. Fry continued: “I’ve made no secret of the fact that we are targeting the Welsh Grand National and he will next be seen out in the trial on December 4th when the weights are already published for the Welsh National, then on to there. He was great around Chepstow last year as he won twice there. He is a very exciting second-season chaser.” Half-century for Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies celebrated his 50th winner of the season following the front running success secured by Brief Times in the Betway Novices’ Hurdle. Despite jumping left throughout the 6-1 chance found plenty from the front to defeat Reilly by five and a half lengths and make a winning debut over hurdles. The extended two mile prize has been a good pointer to the future having been been claimed in recent years by subsequent Grade One winners Yanworth (2015), Dynamite Dollars (2017) and Sporting John (2019).

Neil Mulholland, winning trainer, said: “He was just a bit green in front and he jumped a bit left as he needed a bit of company. It was also the first time he had been over those rubber hurdles. He has the hood on as he just a little bit buzzy but he has been very good today and the hood could easily come off. “On the back of that, we will try win another smaller one and hope there is a bit of pace in the race he can follow. This trip is fine now but I can see by the end of the season him stepping up at some stage.”

Erney battles to victory Trainer Jackie Du Plessis is fast making up for a couple of tough seasons after St Erney provided her with a third winner from her last five runners when securing his first success in more than two years in the Betway Stayers’ Handicap Chase at Exeter this afternoon. Having failed to saddle a winner last season, and just one the campaign before, the Cornish-based handler celebrated victory number four of the current term after the 10 year old gelding snapped his own losing streak in the three-mile contest. Jumping the last almost together with eventual third Run To Milan, the 12/1 chance stayed on in game fashion under Harry Kimber before scoring by two and three quarter lengths.

Du Plessis said: “I’m chuffed to bits with him. He had a rubbish season last season and I don’t know what went wrong with him. I think last season he wasn’t feeling it but he felt it today. I’m pleased to have him fit first time out as he is a bit of an old tank. I did wonder if he would blow up. “I probably need to have a winner every week to recover from the past couple of years as they have been pretty rubbish. It is nice for things to turn around and when horses drop down the handicap you have to take advantage. We ran him over three miles six before and he was rubbish. We will take it race by race. He is better going left handed. I wanted to go to Chepstow on Wednesday for the conditionals race which was a 0-115 and he is rated 110 so it would be perfect but this was worth more prize money.” Nicholls reaches half-century Paul Nicholls may have been out of luck in the Betway Haldon Gold Cup with Hitman and Greaneteen, however the 12-times champion Jump trainer saddled his 50th domestic winner of the season after Threeunderthrufive opened his account over fences. The Listed-winning hurdle went one better than on his debut over the larger obstacles at Chepstow 25 days ago when accounting for Ask A Honey Bee by 15 lengths in the Betway “Future Stars” Silver Bowl Novices’ Chase under Adrian Heskin.

Nicholls, who landed the race 12 months ago with Enrillo, said of the successful 8-11 favourite: “He is a real strong stayer and he learnt a lot from his first run at Chepstow. He does seem to go quite well right handed. The Reynoldstown at Ascot would be a nice race for him as he would be brilliant around there. He will make a real stayer in the future. “He will win another one like that then perhaps go to the Reynoldstown. He stays and gallops and you wouldn’t know what is in the tank. The difference in his jumping today and at Chepstow was like chalk and cheese.” On the 50 winners he said: “It is a good start and we had a lot of winners in October. We have just got to keep on going. Nothing is easy in this game though and we have to keep looking forward.” Skeltons strike with Martha Brae Martha Brae benefitted from a patient ride under champion jockey Harry Skelton to get her tally up and running for the season when prevailing by two lengths in the Betway Mares’ Handicap Hurdle Dan Skelton, trainer, said of the triumphant 15-8 favourite: “She is very genuine. She tries her hardest and she loves a bit of slow ground and looking at that she will want three miles. I just tried to find her the slowest environment I could and a big galloping track like Exeter gave her lots of time and that was perfect.”