Paul Nicholls is looking forward to tackling bigger and better targets with McFabulous, who opened his account over fences in the RGB Building Supplies Adier Rayner Novices’ Chase at Exeter.

After pulling up on his debut over fences in the Grade Two Boodles ‘Rising Stars’ Novices Chase at Wincanton nine days ago, the gelded son of Milan put in a near exemplary round of jumping to leave that effort behind in the two miles and three furlongs contest. With second favourite Camprond parting company with Aidan Coleman at the first and outsider of the quartet Merchant In Milan out of contention turning for home, it quickly became a dual between McFabulous and Unexpected Party over the final four fences. Despite the triple Grade Two scorer giving his supporters a minor scare when meeting the last wrong it failed to halt his momentum with Harry Cobden steering the market leader to victory by nine lengths.

Nicholls said: “I was thrilled with that as he has jumped absolutely brilliant. It was a bit of a muddling race as those small fields often are. He will get further so we went along in front. “Harry has fired him at the last and actually the horse was cleverer than Harry there and has popped away nicely. We can build on that a lot now. “He just landed and slipped at Wincanton and Harry for a split second thought something had gone wrong behind so he just pulled him up but he was alright. “To be honest with you this is a beautiful track to run around. It is hard to jump like that in front as a novice but he did everything right. “All those things like the loose horse running about do worry you but he was brilliant jumping on the way round. He was in short and did it long. It was perfect.” Assessing future plans Nicholls hinted at an outing in either the Grade Two Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase at Newbury on November 26 or the Charles II Novices’ Chase back at the Devon track on December 2. He said: “The plan is either to go to Newbury for the three mile Grade Two, though Gelino Bello might run in that. There is a valuable three mile novice chase here in about two and a half weeks’ time so I might bring him back here. “McFabulous and Gelino Bello would be our horses for the Kauto Star at Kempton Park but we will sort that out nearer the time.” Timeforatune leads them a merry dance Listed bumper winner Timeforatune might still be a work in progress, but he appears to have the potential to provide Nicholls and owner John Hales with more big days together after getting off the mark for the season in the Samworth Novices’ Hurdle. Although looking quite green, the 4/6 favourite took a significant step forward for his debut fourth over hurdles at Chepstow last month when running out a facile 13-length winner to provide Nicholls and Harry Cobden with their second winner on the card.

Timeforatune after winning at Exeter

Nicholls said: “He has got a big engine but he is still just a bit green. We went in front today but in hindsight he is probably better off with a lead. He is learning all the time. “He has always been a green horse and that is why I didn’t run him over hurdles last season. He is a lovely horse and has plenty of ability. We come this way round as Harry (Cobden) said after Chepstow he wants to go this way round. He is just looking at everything. “He will win plenty of races. We will go for another small race first to get some more experience first before looking at bigger targets.”

Gale records first winner in the saddle Few people left the track as happy as jockey Elizabeth Gale who enjoyed the perfect early 21st birthday present after celebrating her first winner under Rules aboard Langley Hundred to victory in the RGB Building Supplies Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle. The 20 year old, who has been based with winning trainer Philip Hobbs for three seasons, was seen at her most effective when driving the 4/1 chance home by a short head much to the delight of those gathered to support at the Devon track.

Elizabeth Gale after celebrating her first winner under rules aboard Langley Hundred

She said: “I don’t think I’ve felt nothing like that before. It is such a relief as I’ve been riding for a bit now and that is my first winner so I’m delighted. “He was always travelling I know that. When I saw everyone pushing in front of me I thought I need to get up there and keep going. I can’t believe how well he travelled and stayed all the way to the line. “I’m in my third season with the Hobbs team and I’m 21 on Wednesday as well so that is a nice early present.” Among those watching on was Gale’s proud mum Kelly, who described the victory as “worth the wait”. She added: “I can’t believe it has happened. I’m absolutely delighted as we have waited 12 years for this. She started when she was nine pony racing and has ridden in points but she has never had a winner in either of those so this is her first winner. It was worth the wait. “I was sick about an hour before the race. I grabbed her aunty Joanne near the closing stages, and I almost grabbed the man next to me as well! This is all down to her boss though as he looks after her well. We will make sure we celebrate her birthday with plenty of champagne."