The nine-year-old has enjoyed a solid campaign in staying handicaps this term, showing plenty of guts to win at Cheltenham in December and making a bold bid from the front at Gosforth Park on Saturday until the burden of top weight began to tell in the closing stages, eventually coming home fourth.

Vaughan reports Eva’s Oskar to have bounced out of his trip to the north east and his next appearance will be on April 15 at Aintree, with the Freebooter Handicap Chase that precedes the big race itself set to provide a back-up option.

But the Cowbridge handler is hoping for some good fortune which will allow his Shirocco gelding, who is outside the top 50 in the handicap for the National, to sneak into the main event off bottom-weight.

“He’s absolutely A1, he has come out of the race nicely and we were thrilled with both him and the run,” said Vaughan.