‘Excited’ Dettori hoping to serve it up to Paddington with Mostahdaf

Frankie Dettori expects Mostahdaf to offer up a stern test for Paddington when the duo clash in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday week.

The weighing-room legend will deputise for the suspended Jim Crowley aboard Mostahdaf on the Knavesmire, and is relishing the opportunity for a final success in the 10-furlong highlight ahead of his retirement at the end of the year. Mostahdaf took his form to a new level with a four-length triumph in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and Dettori has been acquainting himself with the son of Frankel at John and Thady Gosden’s yard. He told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I rode him the other morning and he is a beautiful specimen of a horse. He’s strong and has got a lovely stride. He doesn’t overdo himself in the mornings, but we know exactly what he can do and I’m excited. “What he did in the Prince of Wales’s, I was pretty taken, so he’s going to be there with every chance.”