Graham Cunningham ponders the next step for Baaeed and offers Nunthorpe selections and more in part two of his York Ebor Festival File.

It has been a great week of actin at York

Two down, two to go in Ebor week and, in between telling W Haggas what to do with Baaeed and studying for the weekend, I suspect you haven’t got time to plough through a lengthy dissertation. The good news is that, between telling Haggas how to do his job and studying for the weekend, I haven’t got time to write one. But squeezing the York quart into a 1200-word pint pot is the aim of part two of the Ebor Festival File. So here goes…. Everything is possible as Haggas ponders Baaeed’s farewell chapter

William Haggas: Where will he go with Baaeed?

First, we had something along the lines of ‘I didn’t enter him because I didn’t want to be tempted.’ Then we had the fuzzy logic of ‘If we ran him in the Arc it would mean we’ve trained the speed out of him.’ Wednesday brought a strident ‘I never had any desire to run in the Arc. The Champion Stakes has always been the plan and he can’t do both.’ And Thursday produced a surprise hint of a potential bonus ball in the Irish Champion Stakes followed by the dramatic walk-back of ‘everything is possible, even the Arc.’ Jim Bolger has worn Flat racing’s Reverse Ferret crown ever since the famous New Approach Derby switcheroo in 2008 but there’s a potential heir to the throne based on William Haggas’s latest Baaeed bulletin. But, whisper it softly folks, a measure of finesse is needed to enhance the chances of seeing the best horse on the planet in the best race on the planet in Paris on October 2nd. Powerful men seldom enjoy having their decisions/indecisions challenged and, after giving himself precious little wriggle room before Wednesday’s demolition job, Haggas has already bridled at perfectly legitimate Arc questions from Matt Chapman and Lydia Hislop. One false move could result in Britain’s leading handler reverting to his original plan of a safety-first home win in the Qipco Champions Stakes at Ascot but a few subtle twists might just persuade him roll the big French dice.

What a moment for the Baaeed team

Maybe it’s worth appealing to his benevolent patrician tendencies by sending him a framed print of former PM Harold Macmillan’s famous quote describing the greatest challenge to a statesman as “events dear boy, events.” Perhaps we need to get Haggas’s better half Maureen to remind him that bypassing a trip to Longchamp would massively increase the chances of his ‘ferociously nasty’ former boss Sir Mark Prescott winning a first Arc with the admirable Yorkshire Oaks winner Alpinista. It wouldn’t do any harm to remind Sheikha Hissa that her beloved late father Sheikh Hamdan never won an Arc in his own colours but did have a major interest in Sakhee, who was eventually given the green light to dominate in Paris after putting in a near-identical Juddmonte performance to Baaeed. And Haggas, who does an unusual line in wistful along with his familiar Yorkshire pragmatism, will need no reminding that his ill-fated Yorkshire Oaks heroine Sea of Class would have beaten the mighty Enable in the 2018 Arc but for a torrid passage down the Longchamp straight. The melting pot will bubble away for a while yet and logic suggests Ascot remains the 4-6 favourite for Baaeed’s farewell. A Leopardstown/Ascot double is probably about a 7-2 chance with the Arc the outsider of three at around fives. But you know what they say about the outsider of three. The ferret hasn’t reversed yet. But the dazzling events of York, dear boy, might just be persuading it to look over its shoulder. Princess and Ana look the Nunthorpe value pair

Highfield Princess wins the Duke of York Stakes earlier in the season on the Knavesmire

How often do you study a mature G1 market and think the betting might be arse about face? You probably aren’t doing the job right if the answer is anything other than rarely but I can’t scan the odds grid for Friday’s Nunthorpe Stakes without thinking Highfield Princess and Emaraaty Ana are being underestimated. Perhaps I’m wrong to be wary of Royal Aclaim and The Platinum Queen. After all, Nature Strip is back in Oz after blitzing Britain’s best five-furlong horses at Royal Ascot and the scope for improvers to fill the sizeable void is undeniable. Still, banking on two lightly-raced fillies who have never come close to the heat of a G1 oven holds limited appeal and HIGHFIELD PRINCESS looks an appealing alternative to continue one of the most romantic stories of the season. It will take around 58 seconds to find out whether John Quinn’s star mare is as good over five furlongs as she is over six and seven. This clearly represents a sharper test than she’s accustomed to but Highfield Princess has excellent gate speed and her dominant display here in the Duke of York Stakes – and her courageous recent French G1 score over seven – confirm that she’s better than ever. Another bold bid looks on the cards under the excellent Jason Hart, while. Emaraaty Ana ran a screamer for second behind Winter Power in this race last year. It’s hard to be confident about Winter Power completing a double given the way she’s regressed but Emaraaty Ana looked on the way back when sixth in the July Cup and 14/1 looks a big price for one of precious few proven G1 performers in the field. Beckett poised for another State Occasion

Trainer Ralph Beckett

Rumours that stone-faced owner Bjorn Nielsen is blaming Frankie Dettori for the late setback that has ruled Stradivarius out of another York date have yet to be confirmed but there’s no question that the Lonsdale Cup loses lustre without him. Trueshan deserves to be a shade of odds on in the absence of his old foe but Ralph Beckett’s STATE OCCASION is the one to note at longer odds when she bids to follow up a Goodwood success in the 4.10. Shampion and Amanzoe loom as dangers given their progressive profiles but State Occasion relished the step up to a mile and a quarter at Goodwood, travelling powerfully throughout before forging clear late. Runner-up Rousay polished the form with a Salisbury Listed success last week and, even from a 5lb higher mark, State Occasion looks a key player as she bids to confirm Ralph Beckett’s reputation as a dab hand with progressive fillies. Life in the old dog yet as York puts on a stellar show

William Derby's York team have put on a grand show this week