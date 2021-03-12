Cheltenham Festival: Every race live on Racing TV

Make sure you block out your diary for the four biggest days of the Jumps season.

The Line Up

Nick Luck, Lydia Hislop, Rishi Persad, Tom Stanley will be among those fronting the Racing TV coverage at Cheltenham, with added insight from leading jockey Megan Nicholls and former dual Festival-winning rider, Lizzie Kelly. The Irish-based team, headed by Gary O’Brien, will be joining the output remotely throughout the day.

The Festival’s winning-most rider, Ruby Walsh, and Hislop will set the scene on Monday with a special Road to Cheltenham programme from 10am to 11.30am.

Pre-recorded features with the likes of Paul Nicholls, Dan Skelton, Jonjo O’Neill, Richard Johnson and Ed Gillespie will also be played out during the week.

On-Air

Racing TV is the ONLY place to see all 28 races from the Cheltenham Festival, which gets underway on Tuesday, with coverage starting from 10am every day.

How To Watch

Racing TV is available on Sky 426, Virgin 536 (UK) and 411 (Ireland), Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Vodafone (Ireland).

Racing TV Extra will be showing live, uninterrupted coverage solely from Cheltenham for all four days. Find out more about Racing TV Extra here.

You can enjoy Racing TV Extra on your television with our Large Screen Apps. Find out more here.

New Virtual Studio

The new virtual studio will be seen in all its glory as the race-day hub, from where Angus McNae will provide insightful timing data analysis, while James Willoughby will be analysing the times on here on racingtv.com and our social media platforms. This will be the first Cheltenham Festival, where timing information, provided by Coursetrack, will be displayed live on-screen and published in the results section here.

Social Media

Make sure you are following the Racing TV social media channels for breaking stories from The Festival next week and exclusive content.

