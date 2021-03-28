‘Every chance’ Mogul might wait for Ascot after Dubai reappearance

The Aidan O’Brien colt was sent off favourite in what was a hot renewal of the mile-and-a-half feature, but finished seventh of the nine runners behind Mishriff.

It was a first outing for Mogul since his victory in the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin in December.

O’Brien said: “Mogul ran well. He hadn’t run since December and for him that is a long time. He’s a horse that progresses with his racing and we think he will progress a lot.

“I think he won’t mind coming back in distance either. He’ll have no problem coming back to a mile and a quarter and don’t rule him out going back to a mile. He’s a very strong traveller.

“There is not much for him until Ascot and we don’t want to run him on soft ground. There is the Tattersalls (Gold Cup), but the ground can be slow there and there is every chance that he won’t appear again until Ascot.

“Hopefully he will have a full season after that.”