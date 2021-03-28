Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Mogul streaks to victory

‘Every chance’ Mogul might wait for Ascot after Dubai reappearance

By Sporting Life
14:12 · SUN March 28, 2021

Mogul could be given a break following his run in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan on Saturday.

The Aidan O’Brien colt was sent off favourite in what was a hot renewal of the mile-and-a-half feature, but finished seventh of the nine runners behind Mishriff.

It was a first outing for Mogul since his victory in the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin in December.

O’Brien said: “Mogul ran well. He hadn’t run since December and for him that is a long time. He’s a horse that progresses with his racing and we think he will progress a lot.

“I think he won’t mind coming back in distance either. He’ll have no problem coming back to a mile and a quarter and don’t rule him out going back to a mile. He’s a very strong traveller.

“There is not much for him until Ascot and we don’t want to run him on soft ground. There is the Tattersalls (Gold Cup), but the ground can be slow there and there is every chance that he won’t appear again until Ascot.

“Hopefully he will have a full season after that.”

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content